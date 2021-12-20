A former Spring Creek Middle School teacher accused of physically assaulting students was sentenced to probation on Monday.
Scott Daniel Meeker, 51, pleaded guilty in November to one count of third-degree aggravated assault and four counts of class-B assault for an incident involving five students that occurred on April 14, 2020.
Meeker told the court he “became angry,” like “a switch had been flipped,” when encountering loud students in a hallway, then pushed some of them and punched another “twice in the back of the head.”
Meeker said the incident broke students’ trust and he offered his apologies.
“I’m tormented by the memories of that day,” Meeker told the court. “I wish I could somehow take it all back.”
Though having worked in education for over 20 years, Meeker said he decided to leave his career because of his actions that day. Defense attorney Brandon Baxter said Meeker voluntarily resigned from his position and gave up employment benefits.
Meeker thanked his family, friends, co-workers and members of the community who supported him throughout the course of his case.
“I do not stand alone in this,” Meeker said.
Baxter spoke to Meeker’s willingness to be accountable for what was likely the “two worst minutes of his life.” Baxter said his client understood his behavior was not acceptable and also had no criminal history.
“He doesn’t make excuses,” Baxter said, going on to argue for a lesser probationary sentence as his client.
Neither victims nor their families elected to address the court.
While he appreciated Meeker’s contriteness, Cache County attorney John Luthy told the court Meeker still pleaded guilty and admitted to punching a student.
Luthy said the state was not recommending incarceration but asked the court to impose three years probation. Upon successful completion of probation, Luthy said, the charges would be amended to misdemeanors.
Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said a “dozen or so” letters had been submitted in support of Meeker. Fonnesbeck spoke to the effects of COVID-19 on educators as well as parents. Though Meeker had lost his livelihood, career and retirement, Fonnesbeck said the impact on students was equally great. Fonnesbeck said the victim’s families had shown “great mercy” to Meeker in his “weakest moment.”
“This case has, I think, really impacted the community,” Fonnesbeck said.
Fonnesbeck imposed 36 months probation, four days of jail diversion and around $190 in restitution. Meeker was also ordered to write letters of apology to the victims.
On April 14, 2020, according to documents filed with the court, a student was taken to a hospital after being struck by Meeker resulting in “goose eggs” on the victim’s head. Deputies wrote security footage of the incident was obtained that depicted Meeker grabbing and shoving students. Meeker was taken into custody the next day and later released on his own recognizance.