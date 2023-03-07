Stephen Hansen

Mountain Crest coach Stephen Hansen, left, tells Garrett Schiffman to get back to third base in this 2007 file photo.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

One of the all-time winningest high school baseball coaches in Utah history received an unexpected phone call earlier this year and it certainly was a rewarding one.

That phone call was for Stephen Hansen, informing the former Mountain Crest head coach that he had been selected to the National High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Hansen and three others will officially be inducted in a ceremony as part of the 2023 NHSBCA National Convention from Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in Phoenix.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.