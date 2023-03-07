One of the all-time winningest high school baseball coaches in Utah history received an unexpected phone call earlier this year and it certainly was a rewarding one.
That phone call was for Stephen Hansen, informing the former Mountain Crest head coach that he had been selected to the National High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Hansen and three others will officially be inducted in a ceremony as part of the 2023 NHSBCA National Convention from Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in Phoenix.
“I feel a great deal of respect … and I’m really humbled by getting this honor,” Hansen said in a recent interview with The Herald Journal. “I did do it for 26 years and worked hard at it, but just to be recognized with some of the coaches that are there is a humbling experience, that’s for sure.”
Hansen spent six successful seasons as the head coach at Tooele before moving to Cache Valley prior to the 1997-98 academic year. The long-time Avon resident was at the helm of Mountain Crest’s program from 1998-2012 and again from 2017-21. During those 20 seasons, the Mustangs captured 11 region championships (1999-2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011-12 and 2019) two state titles (1999, 2009) and were also the 4A state runner-ups twice (2007, 2021).
Hansen, who helped Tooele claim four straight region titles from 1993-96 and a 4A state championship in ’96, racked up 449 wins during his time as a head coach — 350 of them at Mountain Crest. Only two high school baseball coaches in the Beehive State have won more games than Hansen, according to the Utah High School Activities Association record books. Hansen’s 350 victories at the Hyrum-based school also ranks fifth in the UHSAA baseball record books for a single program.
Indeed, it was a special career for the current Utah American Legion Baseball State Chairman. Most high school coaches don’t last in the profession for nearly 30 years, so was Hansen surprised he made it close to three full decades?
“I don’t think I really thought about when I would ever not be coaching,” Hansen answered. “You know, my dad was a long-time football coach, but he went into administration and I didn’t really want that path, so as long as I was teaching and I was liking it, I could see myself coaching for a lot of years, which it ended up being just that.”
Hansen developed a passion for baseball in his youth and it continued to grow throughout his time at the high school and collegiate levels. Hansen played baseball and golfed all four years, plus was on the football team as a freshman and sophomore, as a student at Hillcrest High School. The first baseman and designated hitter was an all-region selection in each of his two seasons at Snow College before transferring to Southern Utah University for his final two years of eligibility.
“I love the game, love baseball,” said Hansen, who retired from teaching at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year. “It’s taken me places that I never would have even thought about going. ... Of course I love working with the kids and that sort of stuff, but I just like being around the game of baseball. It’s been in my life ever since I can remember and I’ve just really enjoyed being out on the baseball field. ... It’s just been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.”
The father of two (Trace and Jori) and grandfather of three was able to carve out a lengthy coaching career thanks, in large part, to Jill, his wife of 35 years. Like her husband, Jill Hansen has been a fixture at high school and American Legion over the years.
“Jill has been by my side throughout it all,” said Hansen, who started Mountain Crest’s American Legion program in 1997. “She understood the process and the time needed, the desire for it and what it took to be a good coach and be there for the kids. And she embraced all that and she helped me out so much with everything. She’s just kind of like the team mom. She got to know all of the parents, just kind of kept things together and there’s no doubt I could not have done it for that long without her, for sure.”
Hansen, who was Mountain Crest’s head boys golf coach for five years and also coached basketball at Tooele High, also made it a point to thank his assistant coaches and their spouses throughout his time coaching at the Hyrum-based school.
“They played a big part in my success and, you know, I basically had the same core of assistant coaches throughout my career,” said Hansen, who served two stints as the president of the Utah High School Baseball Coaches Association. “... And so it’s kind of an award for everybody.”
Hansen’s teams at Mountain Crest were always known for their grit, determination and confidence, in addition to being fundamentally sound and exhibiting high baseball IQ. Perhaps the best example of this was the 4A state championship season of ‘09. The Mustangs prevailed in three straight must-win nail-biting games to capture the first-place trophy, including one in walk-off fashion. Mountain Crest also beat a loaded Cottonwood squad earlier in the tournament.
“(Cottonwood) had something like five or six D-I scholarship guys and they were supposed to be all everything ... and on paper there was no way we should have won that game, but we just outbattled them and outplayed them for two hours, and that’s all we needed to do,” Hansen said. “That was exactly what I tried to instill in all of the players is just go be the best for two hours no matter who you’re playing.”
The Mustangs won 14 of their final 15 games that season, which was noteworthy when you consider they got off to a 2-5 start. Mountain Crest’s final five games were all decided by three runs or fewer, including three by a single run.
“I know the weather got us behind in games (in ‘09) and we played a bunch of games in a row, and we just kind of got on a roll and started winning,” said Hansen, whose 2020 squad would have been a legitimate state title contender, but COVID-19 led to the cancelation of the season.
“And the seniors were great that year. But the state tournament was such high and lows. We were winning a game, then losing, then winning and a baseball state tournament is just something that unless you’ve gone through it you’d never understand the roller coaster ride it gives you. ... But that team just kept fighting and that’s what most Mountain Crest teams have done throughout the years. You know, I always told everybody that you’re not going to win (a state title) every year, but you better be one of the three, four teams they talk about that could win it every year, and I feel like we were one of those three or four every year that had a legit chance of doing it.”
The SUU graduate was also well known for the countless hours he put into maintaining Mountain Crest’s field. In fact, “The Yard” was selected as the NHSBCA Field of the Year for the 2020-21 academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.