SODA SPRINGS — Former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt, who also once coached at Preston High School, has been charged with 20 counts of rape, court records show.

Recently unsealed court records reveal more information about the charges Schvaneveldt faces after the Soda Springs Police Department announced his arrest and charges in a news release on Sept. 3.

