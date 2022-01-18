Michael Sweeney, a former Utah State University journalism professor who wrote a popular National Geographic book on Logan Canyon, has died at age 63.
Sweeney was a USU faculty member from 1996 to 2009, serving the last four years as journalism department head. He left Logan for a position at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, where he served as graduate program associate director until last year.
According to an obituary scheduled to run in Thursday’s Herald Journal, Sweeney died at home on Jan. 15 after a nine-year battle with kidney cancer.
“Mike was commissioned by the National Geographic to write 14 popular books on subjects ranging from the discovery of the Titanic to the Lost Boys of Sudan,” the obituary states. “His favorite book for the Geographic was about his beloved Logan Canyon, which later became an important inspiration for his painting, a pastime he took up to cope with the daily trials of living with terminal cancer.”
“The Last Unspoiled Place: Exploring Utah’s Logan Canyon,” was published in 2007. In addition to an array of stunning photos typical of National Geographic, the book includes much of the history and lore of Logan Canyon, including colorful stories connected to curious place names and other well-known locales. It also paints a broad picture of how the canyon has been enjoyed, studied and used in the 21st century.
Cache Valley Visitors Bureau Director Julie Hollist Terrill, who advised Sweeney on the book and is quoted in one passage, said “The Last Unspoiled Place” has been a steady seller since it first went on display in the bureau’s store at the Historic Cache County Courthouse.
“We’ve sold literally thousands of copies,” Hollist-Terrill said, explaining that although the book was originally part of a special hardback-only series, she convinced National Geographic to print a paperback edition as well.
“I told them, ‘You have no idea the demand you will have in this area,’ so the whole reason they even created the paperback version was for here.” Hollist-Terrill said. “We had book signings for Mike, and it was just great. People who have ever had a tie to Cache Valley and the canyon love that book. His writing was done in such a great, fun conversational style.”
Many of the photos in “The Last Unspoiled Place” were taken by noted landscape photographer Scott Smith, a former Cache Valley resident. Two pictures in the book are from the pages of The Herald Journal. They portray a 50th anniversary ceremony at the site in Pat Hollow where an airplane bringing soldiers home from the Korean War crashed in 1953.
John Zsiray, a student of Sweeney's who worked as a news photographer and reporter before taking a job as adviser for the Utah Statesmen newspaper at USU, said he learned may valuable lessons from his former professor, who also happened to be a Logan neighbor.
“I got to know the Sweeneys when they moved across the street from my childhood home, and it was interesting that just a short few years later I would be placed in journalism and have him as a mentor,” Zsiray said. “I can’t say enough good things about Mike as a person that cared about every single one of his students and made sure that they were not just learning what he was teaching but learning to be good people.”
Zsiray purchased a print of one of Sweeney’s paintings of a stream in Yellowstone that reminded him of his father, Stephen Zsiray, who also succumbed to illness in his early 60s.
“His paintings were gorgeous, and they always had special meaning to other people and other students who bought them or they were gifted to, but that one from Yellowstone definitely connected for me on many levels,” Zsiray said. “I will forever cherish that not only for the memory of my dad but for the influence Mike had on my life.”