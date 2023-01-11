Canada geese carcasses

In this photo from the DWR, the carcasses of Canada geese can be seen in the Uintah Basin. The DWR announced several wild birds in four Utah Counties had tested for avian flu. 

 Photo courtesy of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has now been confirmed in four additional counties, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

In a news release on Wednesday, the DWR said multiple cases of HPAI had been confirmed in Uintah, Duchesne, Summit and Morgan counties.


