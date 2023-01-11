Highly pathogenic avian influenza has now been confirmed in four additional counties, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
In a news release on Wednesday, the DWR said multiple cases of HPAI had been confirmed in Uintah, Duchesne, Summit and Morgan counties.
“The outbreak is still ongoing, so we are still advising anyone who finds a group of five or more dead waterfowl or shorebirds — or any individual dead scavengers or raptors — to report it to the nearest DWR office. Make sure you don’t touch the birds or pick them up,” said DWR Veterinarian Ginger Stout in the release. “Report it to us, and we will come collect them for testing. We are continuing to monitor this virus in wild bird populations. This particular strain is affecting more wild birds and is more widespread than the last outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the U.S.”
The first confirmed case of avian flu in wild birds occurred in Cache County after a dead owl was found and reported in Lewiston nearly nine months ago. Since then, 12 other counties have seen HPAI in wild birds.
In the latest confirmed cases, according to the release, geese and ducks made up the majority of affected birds. The tests of several other unspecified dead birds in Uintah and Duchesne counties are pending.
Data from the DWR’s avian influenza dashboard shows around 42% of cases statewide involve geese; owls are a distant second at 14.5%. In Cache County, around 63% of confirmed cases involved owls followed by vultures and ducks.
In addition to 102 birds, the release states three red foxes have also tested positive for HPAI. And dogs, too, can be impacted. Though a dog's risk is small, the release states, it’s something for hunters to consider when using dogs to retrieve fowl.
HPAI poses low risk to humans as well. One human case was confirmed in 2022 after a Colorado inmate culling a flock of affected poultry was infected. Colorado’s Department of Public Health and Environment said in a news release that the inmate was “largely asymptomatic, reporting only fatigue.”
The DWR provided the following suggestions to keep hunters and pets safe this hunting season:
— Do not harvest, handle or eat any animal that appears sick.
— Field dress game animals in a well-ventilated area or outdoors.
— Avoid direct contact with intestines.
— Wear rubber or disposable latex gloves while handling and cleaning birds. Wash your hands with soap and water, and thoroughly clean all knives, equipment and surfaces that come in contact with the birds. Disinfect using a 10% chlorine bleach solution.
— Keep your game birds cool, clean and dry.
— Do not eat, drink or smoke while cleaning game or handling animals.
— All game meat should be thoroughly cooked before eating (well-done or 165° F).
— Dogs are susceptible to HPAI, but don’t often show clinical signs. Though the risk of infection is low, visit the DWR website to identify the locations with active cases of avian flu in wild birds and avoid those areas when using retrievers. Consult your local veterinarian if your dog exhibits any respiratory symptoms.
— If you have domestic poultry, keep them separated from the wild bird carcasses you have harvested, and do not handle poultry after handling wild birds.
For more information, visit wildlife.utah.gov/avian-influenza.
