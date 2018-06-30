As people have received their assessment notices this summer, owners of agricultural land have suffered a bit of sticker shock, said Franklin County Assessor Doug Wallis.
“The State Tax Commission mandated that we increase assessed agricultural land values because this sector of land hadn’t experienced a land value increase for years and many at the State Tax Commission felt these land owners weren’t carrying a fair share of taxes,” he said.
Some agricultural land values have increased as much as 67 percent.
Nevertheless, the local increase in values are less than what the state originally demanded.
“For example, the state wanted us to assess $1,245 per acre of irrigated agricultural land. We (Wallis and the Franklin County Commissioners) negotiated that figure down to $875 per acre, due to great input from local farmers on net cash rents per acre. We are assessing this year at an average of $725 per acre.” It was $585 per acre last year. Eventually, however, that rate will rise to the levels mandated by the state, he said.
Another type of agricultural land, dry grazing, increased up to 13 percent.
Agricultural land is roughly 10 percent of the total of assessed property value in Franklin County, said Wallis.