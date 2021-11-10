As part of the Crimes Against Children Foundation, two new deputies were sworn in at the Franklin County Sheriff’s office on Nov. 1.
Royce Gracie and Dr. Joseph Englanoff were both sworn in as reserve officers. The foundation website www.crimesagainstchildrenfoundation.org explains their purpose as being dedicated to preserving the sanctity of all children in our communities, through enhancing security, quality of life, equal justice, and diversity with positive change where there is an opportunity for everyone to learn.
Gracie is a world-renowned Brazilian mixed martial artist who will be training area departments in cooperation with FCSD, in Jiu Jitsu used in tactical takedown and self-defense. The foundation is committed to training law enforcement in less-lethal force for the safety of our officers and community. His son, Khonry Gracie, who will also be helping with training, was deputized in Rigby later that day.
Englanoff is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, California. He is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. He will be training area departments in trauma triage and response.
Earlier this year the department also received a Byrna Launcher, a non-lethal self-defense weapon from the foundation, Byrna, and Botach Tactical in support of that goal. Some of the other areas they will be receiving training from the Foundation are human trafficking, mental health and PTSD.
The CACF travels across the US to bring training, equipment, and resources to the first responder and law enforcement units they work with. The no-cost to the community program is funded by their members, sponsors, and donors. Teams also pay for their own equipment and travel. Chief Deputy Josh Purser has been spearheading the project for the county.
Daryl Williams, founder of the CACF foundation, who was also in attendance was deputized in October.
The main purpose for deputization is to help create unity with the officers.
“It creates a brotherhood. Knowing the members of the foundation on a personal level makes the officers more likely to reach out and use all the resources and training the CACF has available for the community when they see a need,” stated Taci Watterson-Balls, the foundation’s Director of Marketing and Branding. “Normally, the foundation works with rural communities larger than Franklin County, but by working with other area law enforcement agencies, we were able to expand our reach, increase our training numbers, and qualify for the program.”