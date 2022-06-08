As always, lines are expected to be long for free lunches at Cache Valley schools this summer.
In recent years, the Logan City School District has averaged roughly 800 children a day for the federally funded lunches, while the Cache County School District has been feeding around 2,000 a day.
“Childhood hunger doesn’t stop when school’s out, and this is a way that we’re able to help bridge the gap of childhood hunger and help out our community,” said LCSD's Child Nutrition Coordinator Paul Guyman.
The summer lunches are funded entirely through what’s known as the Seamless Summer Option food program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although the meals are available to all children under age 18 regardless of their parents’ income, it is only offered through schools where at least 50% of students qualify for low-income lunch assistance.
Logan’s lunches will all be provided at Logan High School, since all schools in the district funnel students though there. The much larger Cache School District is serving food at each of its qualifying elementary schools: Birch Creek, Lincoln, Nibley, Lewiston and White Pine.
Participation in the federal program is optional for all qualifying U.S. schools and, due to staffing limitations, neither local district operates the food service through the entire summer. Logan’s lunches started June 6 and will run through July 21. Cache school lunches will start June 13 and run through July 15.
“The time period is up to us, when we can provide service,” said Susan Wallentine, the Cache County School District's child nutrition coordinator, explaining that the window in her district this summer was limited both by kitchen staff availability and a need for custodians to strip and wax floors in preparation for fall.
“I talk to the superintendent each year. He feels there’s a need, which I do too, then we go ahead and do what we can. It’s still falls back on if we can staff at the schools that we are feeding,” she said.
The Cache lunches are scheduled each weekday, but start times vary slightly. Nibley, Lewiston and White Pine elementaries go from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Birch Creek and Lincoln begin at 11:15 and run to 12:30 p.m. The lunch schedule at Logan High School is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Adults can eat in Logan for a fee of $4.80. Cache lunches are only available to kids.