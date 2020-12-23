Nonprofits and community outreach groups teamed up to distribute 12 tons of fresh food to 400 families in need via a drive-through event at the English Learning Center on Saturday, but advocates say the need won’t be gone when the holidays are over.
And that’s why the Cache Community Food Pantry and other organizations said it’s so important to raise awareness this time of year and through events like the Fresh Food Drive events on Nov. 21 and Saturday.
“It’s an outreach effort to get to the refugees and different cultures that we have in the valley to understand that the food pantry is here to help them,” said the pantry’s director, Matt Whitaker. “We’re a community pantry, and they are part of our community.”
Though Saturday’s event was the last of the two drive-through food drives done in conjunction with Utah State University Extension, The Family Place, the Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection and others, it raises awareness of the services available to everyone who needs assistance in the community.
“It’s hard to judge the success until it’s over, but people are seeing the message,” said Ginette Bolt, the CEO and president of the Utah Food Bank.
Community effort
Donations went beyond food items, as well. The Little Lambs Foundation provided diapers, formula and reusable grocery bags. USU provided masks and COVID-19 educational materials. A mental health resource list was included.
“Everybody’s going through a very rough time,” said Celina Wille, the associate director of USU’s Latinx Cultural Center and Extension Latino Programs specialist, “and sometimes not having the right information at the right time makes it even more stressful.”
Housing insecurity is another added stress, according to Jess Lucero, CRIC’s board president. She said about 50% of CRIC’s clients have housing concerns.
“Oftentimes, as is the case with refugees who are newly resettled have no credit history, no rental history in the U.S.,” she said, “we are finding it extremely difficult to locate housing and to build inroads with landlords and property management companies who are interested in working with CRIC and the supportive services that we offer our clients.”
But by making other resources available, such as food and household items, it can lessen the financial burdens the pandemic has inflicted on the community.
Another component was that local stores, such as B-Jay’s Halal in Providence, both provided and delivered the food items as much as possible so the grants funds were kept within the community.
“They felt very strongly this was an important cause and did not hesitate to help when we approached them,” Wille said.
Cultural sensitivity
From early on in the pandemic, minority groups in the United States have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic — both in terms of virus mortality and economic hardships — and it’s the same in Utah.
“Most of the time, they don’t have the ability of being able to work from home, so COVID has been very hard for our minority communities,” said Lizzette Villegas, the minority outreach coordinator for The Family Place. Some “have been laid off because they work at restaurants and it’s been slower, or they have COVID, or somebody they live with has and they have to be quarantined — and some of these families have been quarantined three or four times because of family exposure.”
In addition to increased risk of exposure during the pandemic, there’s sometimes distrust of going to groups that are associated with “government.” Villegas said there’s less of that because of the trust built up between nonprofits like The Family Place or CRIC, but these events help foster more trust within the community.
But even for those who did seek help, there was sometimes food waste or uncertainty about how to prepare certain items.
“Food choices for food-insecure households sort of sway toward a majority group in a community,” Lucero said, “and don’t necessarily take into account, for example, that other households might only eat Halal meat or would not eat a particular canned item but would eat it fresh.”
The Cache Community Food Pantry, CRIC and USU Extension wrote a grant to fund the fresh food drives to the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs when officials realized the gap between resources and cultural and dietary restrictions of those in need — such as the emphasis on fresh foods versus highly processed frozen or canned items, according to Wille.
“That’s one of their traditions from back home, and so a lot of times, that may be a barrier when serving the communities through the food pantry,” she said.
More information on how to donate to or receive assistance from the Cache Community Food Pantry can be found at its website, cachefoodpantry.com.
Donations to The Family Place can be made via Venmo (@family-place) or through its website, thefamilyplaceutah.org/donate.