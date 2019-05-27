To kick off the Logan Library’s Summer Reading Program, the Friends of the Logan Library are holding a four-day book sale.
The sale will run from May 31 to June 4 in the Lake Bonneville Room.
May 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members only pre-sale. Memberships may be purchased at the door, $5 for an individual, $10 for a family.
May 31, 2 to 5:30 p.m. Sale opens to the public.
June 1, 10 a.m.– 5:30 p.m. Open sale.
June 3, 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Open sale.
June 4, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Open sale.
Prices are $1 for hardbacks, 50 cents for paperbacks and $5 for a bag of books. Cash and personal checks are accepted.
For more information contact Joseph Anderson, library assistant director & adult nonfiction librarian, (435)716-9137.