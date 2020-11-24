“Like everyone else, we’re sick of it,” said Neal Lutz, of Smithfield, whose wife is an Intensive Care Unit nurse at Logan Regional Hospital.
The sentiment is everywhere. The masks. The isolation. The constant threat of an unseen virus with dire consequences. All of it adds up.
But no one is feeling the stress or pandemic-fatigue quite as starkly as healthcare workers on the front lines.
“It would be nice if people could understand and see that from their perspective,” Sarah Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for Logan Regional, told The Herald Journal. “We’re all doing the best we can, and the more people that get sick, the harder it’s going to be to care for our community in an effective way.”
As the number of cases in the community rises, nurses, doctors and patient care technicians have watched the formerly quiet ICU of the community hospital in Logan become a battleground in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The price workers pay
“It takes a toll on staff,” said Mary Burbank, a nurse and the manager of the Behavioral Unit at Logan Regional. “You’ve got a mask on your face a lot of the time, you’re not able to drink as much water and stay hydrated. People are getting used to it now, but at first, it kind of heightened this claustrophobia.”
For health care workers dealing with critically ill COVID-19 patients, it can be even more intense, according to Dani Lutz.
“The price to take care of these patients is that you are gowning up — donning and doffing is what we call it — before every time you go into the patient’s room,” Dani said. “So if a patient calls and just needs a little icewater, it’s a whole 10 minute process to put on your gown on and take off your gown. It’s not just popping in and out of a room.”
Then health care workers have to factor in the emotional intensity of the job as well as the physical demands.
“The last few shifts, I’ve walked on and right at five, we’ve been intubating someone, right at 5 or 6 a.m. That’s the first thing we’re doing in the morning,” Dani said. “A patient has a rough night, and they need to be intubated in order to move to the higher level of hospital, so that just kind of sets you up for a rough day.”
In one case, a COVID-19 patient coded as Dani was clocking in. She left the room five hours later, and then stayed an extra couple of hours after her shift ended to catch up on all of the paperwork from the day.
Dani has been a nurse for eight years and in the medical field even longer, but Hannah Skinner just started as a patient care tech on the medical floor of Logan Regional in February — just before the pandemic hit Utah.
She didn’t have last year as a baseline, but due to Intermountain Healthcare’s hiring freeze, coworkers quitting or transferring from burn-out and the fact that hospitals are staffed to 60-80% capacity, everyone has had to pick up at least one extra shift a month.
“It’s tiring,” Skinner said. “But if you shift your perspective, and I know that lots and lots of caregivers have had to do this, but if you shift your perspective and think about the way that your patients are feeling and the loneliness that they’re feeling, it gives you the energy, that boost, to give them that care that they need. Because you know that they are in this horrible situation where they can’t see their family members in person. They’re alone.”
Both Neal and Zach Skinner can tell their wives have been run down when they walk through the door, or by the lack of cheerfulness in the texts they receive throughout the day.
Sometimes Dani will drive somewhere after work, even though she’s already worked a 14-hour day, just to decompress and leave the day behind before walking in the door — something Intermountain Healthcare has been promoting for years.
The Skinners don’t have any children, but the Lutzes have four. Instead of her usual hug when she gets home, Dani gets a chorus of “hi”s before she heads to the shower to scrub off for the night as her husband handles bedtime.
In the end, most health care workers rely on their coworkers for support, “because they get it and like nobody else does,” Dani said. “My husband doesn’t get it. You know he’s empathetic, but he can’t understand what it’s like. I’ve cried with coworkers many a time, and they just completely understand it.”
But the battle doesn’t end there.
Fighting on ‘two fronts’
Early in the pandemic, health care workers were applauded. Signs were posted, “Heroes work here.”
Now, they’re sometimes met with hostility and claims of hospitals exaggerating how dire the situation is in terms of empty beds and the severity of the illness.
“That’s the hardest part, for her in many ways, I think,” Neal said. “There’s less excitement, less seeming-appreciation for what they’re doing, and now that they’re really in this on a much deeper level … there’s just insinuation from so many individuals in the community that they’re making this up or that this isn’t a super challenging and deadly disease. I think it has taken a big toll on her mentally, because now, she’s battling this on two fronts.”
Dani said it’s insulting, not just to health care workers, but also to those who have lost their lives or loved ones because of the virus.
“There’s only a finite amount of (care), especially when it comes to critical care in this family of nurses who are trained to take care of critically ill patients on high-flow oxygen, or on a ventilator, when you’re talking specifically about COVID patients,” she said. “But this also applies to other things like heart attacks, diabetic ketoacidosis, all the usual critical patients that we get, and there’s always an influx at this time of year anyway with those types of patients and overdoses.”
Neal said though there is much to be thankful for, such as skilled doctors, nurses and technicians in the area, it can be frustrating to see so many people refuse to do their part to slow the spread of the virus.
Todd Brown, the medical director at Logan Regional Hospital, echoed the concern in a press conference on Monday.
“It seems unreasonable for a lot of our caregivers who wear their masks every day to understand what the big deal is with wearing a mask,” Brown said. “It is one of the means that we can use to still engage with our friends and get out and do things, but do it at a safe distance and wearing our masks.”
With the “crazy numbers” of cases spiking in the Bear River Health District in the last week, concerns are growing.
“I just feel like once it hits another little wave of this surge we’re having, we won’t be able to send our super, super sick patients out, and we’re just gonna have to keep them here,” Dani said, “and they won’t have an infectious disease specialist right there with them or a pulmonologist on-site able to take care of them, and that’s scary.”
While 31 nurses from New York Presbyterian have come to work in Utah hospitals with the current surge, they’ve been dispatched to Intermountain Healthcare’s “COVID-center” hospitals around Salt Lake. Logan Regional has temporarily hired traveling nurses for the area, but they won’t show up until the end of November or early December.
“We can create more beds, we can find more beds,” Dani said. “There’s the Expo Center that they have available, should we need it for an even further surge than we’re already experiencing. But we can’t just create more nurses.”