Looking for ways to lend a hand during the coronavirus pandemic? Donating personal-protective equipment for use by Utah healthcare providers is one way to get involved.
A PPE donation station has been set up in Logan to collect a wide variety of items in short supply at medical facilities, including homemade and medical-grade masks, rubber gloves, isolation gowns, infrared thermometers, face shields, hand sanitizers and more.
The station is staffed by AmeriCorps volunteers working out of Utah State University’s Center for Community Engagement, which has teamed up with the state-run program UServeUtah to collect items at eight different locations around Utah and distribute them where most needed. In addition to contributions from community members, the program is soliciting large-scale donations from manufacturers and individuals with 3D printers.
The Logan drop-off site is at the Historic Cache County Courthouse, 199 N. Main St., and volunteers will be on hand to receive items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The courthouse is closed to the public as a pandemic precaution, but the volunteers have a phone number posted at the west entrance that visitors can call or text.
“You walk up to the west entrance and you can just text that number, then an AmeriCorps member will pop out and grab the stuff out of your car so you don’t have to have any human contact,” CCE Associate Director Kate Stephens said.
The station was opened Monday. With word about the program only just getting out, traffic has been slow, but the Logan volunteers did receive a large quantity of homemade masks brought in by a local fabric store.
USU student and AmeriCorps member Corbin Kasteler, who was staffing the station Tuesday, said the collection project is giving him and others in the corps a chance to continue their service after the pandemic curtailed many of their other local assistance efforts. He had been teaching English to local refugees and immigrants in a program known as Aggie Translators. Those classes were indefinitely postponed in March.
Kasteler said he has always felt a need to be of service, and he joined AmeriCorps as “a way to hold myself accountable.”
AmeriCorps volunteers are not paid. About 300 of them, mostly USU students, work out of the CCE office at USU, and their programs are supported by three separate grants.
“Under normal circumstances, we have them doing a variety of different things … but right now we’re just kind of shifting our focus toward basic needs,” Stephens said, noting that one of the few programs continuing through the pandemic has been the USU food pantry, staffed by both student and AmeriCorps volunteers.
“The food pantry has a core group of students that are spending tons of time to keep it going,” Stephens said. “We’re still getting a lot of students that are needing that support.”
As a coronavirus precaution, the food pantry is now serving students by appointment only, with social distancing strictly observed.
The UServeUtah drive for personal protective equipment has set goals for each of the 16 types of items sought. Its webpage, userve.utah.gov/ppe, has a running count of donations made toward those goals. The site also features patterns for sewing items such as masks and gowns, plus detailed instructions for manufacturing more complex equipment such as respirators.
Inquiries can be made to UServeUtah Associate Director Mike Moon at (801) 245-7218.