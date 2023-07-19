Some people might come up with successful ideas on nature walks, perhaps while working out at the gym or even bathing in the shower.
For Matt Whitaker, at least one idea that has paid off came to him at the grill.
“I was on my back patio cooking ribs one day, and I thought ‘why not?’” said Whitaker, director of the Cache Community Food Bank, referring to the idea of hosting a fundraiser.
“I always wanted to do some kind of fundraiser for the Food Pantry,” he said, but explaining that he wanted to do something different than what he’d seen other organizations do.
Partnering with the American West Heritage Center, the two organizations started the Cache Smokeout last year. They decided to bring it back for a second year this Friday and Saturday and already it has grown.
“We had 22 teams last year, but this year we have 32 teams signed up,” Whitaker said. “We even have someone from Oregon who is planning to come down for it.”
The teams compete by cooking various meats — steak, ribs, chicken, brisket and pork shoulder — and will be critiqued by certified judges. There also will be a panel of VIP judges; basically, influential community members, Whitaker said.
Something different this year is that for the price of a ticket visitors can sample the food being cooked.
“Last year a lot of the people came to see the event, but said they wished they could sample what the teams were cooking,” Whitaker said. “They said they could smell it but they couldn’t taste it.”
He hopes visitors will enjoy the experience even more this year.
The Cache Smokeoff, held at the American Heritage Center in Wellsville, is scheduled in conjunction with the center’s Pioneer Day events.
Teams will cook their steaks on Friday, but most of the Pioneer Day activities will happen on Saturday, according to the Heritage Center, including children’s activities such as rag doll making, pony rides and train rides. The center’s farmhouse will be open with people dressed in pioneer clothing, and a number of vendors will be available.
Entry tickets on Friday are $8 per person, according to the Heritage Center. Tickets for the festivities on Saturday are $9, plus $5 for tasting tickets (Saturday only) for those who’d like to sample the cooks’ recipes. Events are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The Heritage Center is located at 4025 S. Highway 89 in Wellsville.
“It’s a fun event for families, for the teams, but it also is supporting good causes,” Whitaker said. “It’s a benefit fundraiser for the food pantry and heritage center. We spent about a year researching it and then knocked it out of the park last year.”
With even more teams scheduled this year, he expects the event will continue to grow and be a boon not only to the two organizations, but something positive “for all of Cache Valley.”
