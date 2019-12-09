Local residents are hoping to raise funds to help a local family get a wheelchair-accessible van for their 13-year-old son.
The Wheels4Max Christmas Party will be hosted from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 14 at Spring Creek Middle School. A hot cocoa bar, gift wrapping, a cookie exchange and pictures with Santa will take place.
Proceeds will benefit Max Wilkinson, a 13-year-old boy with arthrogryposis, a rare congenital disorder affecting a person’s joints.
“Currently his parents lift him in and out of their vehicle which is becoming more and more difficult as he keeps growing,” wrote event coordinator Nathan Larsen.
The fundraising goal is $50,000. Close to $20,000 has been raised already.
Funds for the project are also being raised online at gofundme.com/f/wheels-for-max. For more info, visit facebook.com/wheels4max.