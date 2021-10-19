If you believe in the folklore about predicting winter by a caterpillar’s colors, here’s something that will give you shivers.
The photo of a “woolly bear” caterpillar accompanying this article was taken on the Logan River Golf Course last weekend. He says we’re in for a harsh one. Not only that, the first half will be more severe than the last half.
Of course, scientists hold no stock in long-range weather forecasts of this kind, and in fact there is a biological explanation for variations in caterpillar coloration that has never been linked to what’s in store weatherwise. But that hasn’t prevented people all over the country from having some fun with the folklore, including thousands of Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania residents who participate in annual woolly bear, woolly worm or fuzzy bear festivals.
As the wives tale goes, the black-and-orange pattern on these caterpillars when they emerge each fall is the predictor. The wider the black bands of fuzz, the more severe the coming winter is expected to be. Conversely, the wider the orange band in the center, the milder the winter should be.
But there’s more to the lore. If the black band is wider on the leading end of the creature, believers warn of big storms and cold temperatures in the early winter months. If black dominates on the trailing end, you’ll be bundling up a lot in the late winter months, they say.
The head of the pictured Logan caterpillar is on the right side of the frame, and this black band is much wider than the one on the left, so there you have it. Didn’t Cache Valley already get a strong dose of early winter?
The website of the National Weather Service devotes about 1,600 words to these caterpillars, known scientifically as Pyrrharctia Isabella, and goes to some length to discredit them as weather oracles — though not in a caustic or condescending way.
“This myth has been around since colonial times,” the NWS website notes. “However, it grew in popularity after Dr. Howard Curran, curator of entomology from the American Museum of Natural History, did a small study in 1948. He went out to Bear Mountain, New York, with a reporter, his colleagues and their wives. He counted the brown bands on 15 different specimens. He then made a prediction for the winter. This news story was published in the New York Herald Tribune. It was picked up by the national press and the rest is history.”
The weather service says each caterpillar’s color is actually based on age and feeding habits. Longer growing seasons produce well-fed caterpillars with narrower orange bands. However, older caterpillars that have molted and shed their skins more often will have less black and more orange.
Additionally, with approximately 260 species of tiger moths produced by woolly bear caterpillars in North America, each variety exhibits size and shading variations.
But it’s not only color that homestyle weather forecasters look for in autumn caterpillars. Some have said the thickness of their fur foretells the severity of a coming winter as Mother Nature prepares them in her way for what’s to come.
In countering this belief, the weather service notes that the fur, called setae, actually isn’t for warmth but to help woolly bears freeze more efficiently.
“Here is something truly remarkable,” the NWS web entry states. “Once settled in, the caterpillars hibernate, creating a natural organic antifreeze called glycerol. They freeze bit by bit, until everything but the interior of their cells are frozen. These interior cells are protected by the hemolymph. Woolly bears can — and do — survive to temperatures as low as -90F.”