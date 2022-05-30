With the completion of a new 2-million gallon water tank in addition to several water conservation moves, it looks like Hyde Park won’t see a repeat of last summer’s city water crisis any time soon.
The tank, scheduled to go online later this week, has been in the works for several years, but the need for it became painfully apparent as drought conditions worsened last summer. With output from the city’s spring in Birch Canyon dropping markedly, residents were using water faster than it could be replenished in the town’s three existing water tanks, prompting city leaders to put a six-month moratorium on new landscaping and request residents voluntarily cut their outside water use by 50%.
“Having more storage capability enables us to not run at a critical level,” Hyde Park Mayor Bryan Cox said. “We also increased our ability to pump water from our wells up to the tanks, so now we can stay ahead of that.”
But Cox and others in the town of roughly 6,000 aren’t resting easy with the immediate water crisis averted. They’re looking for a new well, they’ve enacted stricter commercial and residential landscaping rules, they’ve raised water rates and they're planning an update for their aging and unreliable water-metering system.
The city’s website now features a “Drought Information Center” where residents can sign up for free water-use audits, access a lawn-watering guide and get tips on “flipping” their park strips from grass to rocks or xeriscaping.
“We’ve got a lot of things we’re doing to improve water capabilities, but like all the rest of the valley, we’re growing, and so conservation, being smart about our water usage, is very important,” Cox said. “Our whole paradigm has changed, and if we want to have places for our children and grandchildren to live then we can’t just use water and think that it’s a never-ending resource.”
One option that is not on the table for Cox is a moratorium on new development.
“Some people would say, ‘Well, don’t build anymore lots,’ but where do people’s property rights go to then?” the mayor asked, suggesting the following pointed question be put to people fighting for growth limits: “Is that before or after your building permit is finished?”
Like the rest of Cache Valley, Hyde Park is seeing rapid growth, with several new subdivisions in various phases. Cox said the town has a good deal of development space left, but it’s going at a rate of about 70 to 90 residential building lots a year.
Contrary to a common complaint that Utah move-ins are behind the growth boom, Cox points to state data indicating around 70 percent of the population growth in recent years has come from within.
“It’s our children and grandchildren building homes. They are going away to school and coming back. So we need to plan and plan wisely,” he said.
The new water tank, built by Sunrise Engineering of North Logan, is about a half mile up Hyde Park Canyon and will be fed primarily by the Birch Canyon spring. The Hyde Park City Council approved a bond issue and secured some federal grant money to pay for the project, which will cost roughly $4.5 million including infrastructure.
At the current spring output rate (800 to 1,000 gallons per minute) it takes three days of constant flow to fill the tank, and it has already been filled twice for disinfecting, priming of concrete and testing for leaks.
To illustrate the depletion of water during the current drought, Cox noted the normal winter flow rate of the Birch Canyon spring dropped this past winter from the typical level of 600 gallons a minute to 180 gallons a minute.
Hyde Park has a couple of wells within the city, and water from these was pumped to existing tanks during last summer’s crisis. With the new tank complete, the town’s quest for future water security moves to finding and drilling a new well and applying for grants to help pay for the project.
Cox said last summer’s voluntary lawn-watering restrictions went well, although there were a handful of residents who didn’t participate.
“A lot of citizens jumped on board and were very helpful, but there were some who continued to use and overuse water, and it was quite easy to tell,” Cox said. “It’s unfortunate some feel they are entitled to do something that others aren’t doing. We’re all in the same drought.”