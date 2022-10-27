Gas leak

A firefighter is seen at the scene of a natural gas leak on 200 North and 100 East in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A gas leak has resulted in road closures and traffic interruption at 100 East and 200 North in Logan this morning.


According to an official on the scene, the leak was caused by a track hoe working at the site of the planned new Logan Fire Station at the intersection.

