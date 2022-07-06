At the intersection of a shrinking lake and its most important source of freshwater, the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge is more than just a sanctuary for birds.
As the level of Great Salt Lake continues to hit new record lows and drought tightens its grip on Utah and the western U.S., the stewards of one of the most important areas for migratory birds in North America keep doing what they can with the resources they have to make sure the refuge continues to be a place where birds can safely breed and feed, nest and rest; where people can come to hunt, take pictures and enjoy nature — all while pressure on the Bear River brought on by growth continues to mount.
“About 80% of my conversations are about water,” said Erin Holmes, who took over as manager of the refuge after moving from Oregon back to her home state of Utah in 2019. “It makes you realize how precious water is.”
Encompassing some 80,000 acres at the mouth of the Bear River, the refuge acts as a sort of gateway for the Great Salt Lake, as the river provides about two-thirds of all the freshwater that flows into the lake.
That makes Holmes’ job a complicated one as she works with a wide range of stakeholders — local, state and federal governments, agricultural producers, sportsmen, wildlife watchers and others — all while trying to give the more than 250 species of birds that call the refuge home or pass through at different times of year the habitat they need to perpetuate their life cycles.
The refuge was created by Congress in 1928 and today contains over 77,000 acres of marsh, open water, uplands, and alkali mudflats. It lies along the eastern edge of the Pacific Flyway and the western edge of the Central Flyway, making it an important resting, feeding, and nesting area for birds in both flyways.
Sixty-seven species nest on the refuge. American avocets and black-necked stilts nest by the thousands along refuge dikes and roads. White-faced ibis nest in dense emergent vegetation in large colonies of up to 10,000 birds. Migrant tundra swans can number in the tens of thousands in the spring and fall. The refuge uses a complex system of dikes and water control structures to provide different water depths for a variety of waterbird species over the seasons.
Holmes said the refuge has water rights dating to 1928 to keep just over 1,000 cubic feet per second flowing into it. While it has priority to those rights in the fall and winter, things gets more complicated during irrigation season, when agricultural rights upstream that predate the refuge get first dibs on the Bear River.
“For the spring migration we’re fine. We usually have enough water to provide habitat,” she said. “The fall is a little harder. A big part of managing all of this is just making sure we continue to work with the state, the Bear River Canal Company, and all of our neighbors to make sure we get what we need.”
Maintaining consistent flows into the refuge is critical for several reasons including providing adequate nesting habitat, staying ahead of the spread of the invasive phragmites plant, and avoiding conditions that promote the growth of botulism that can be devastating to bird populations.
A critical part of maintaining a healthy overall ecosystem is making sure enough water flows through the refuge and into the lake, but people haven’t always seen it that way.
“In the past we’ve been accused of wasting water when we send it to the Great Salt Lake,” Holmes said. “The way we see it, we’re part of the Great Salt Lake.”
As the lake approaches another record-low level this year, the people in charge in Utah have begun to change the way they look at the lake. Declining lake levels have potentially huge ramifications for public health and future snowpack in the mountains, and the Utah Legislature this year set aside $40 million to address issues facing the lake.
The state recently entrusted the National Audubon Society and The Nature Conservancy, two organizations with a long track record of working to preserve critical bird habitat, with those funds.
Holmes said the refuge has to apply for grants and other funding sources “just like everyone else.” The key to making things work, she said, is bringing all stakeholders to the table and making sure all voices are heard.
To that end, she said the refuge is currently working on a plan “to figure out where we want this refuge to go in the next 15 years,” engaging with stakeholders and partners including the general public, many of whom would like to see expanded access to hunting for coots, ducks, geese, tundra swans and pheasants.
Those who come just to take pictures are also being considered. In addition to the popular auto tour loop, the refuge is also looking at expanding its network of foot trails, including one along the bank of the river near the auto loop.
Holmes said the refuge is planning to hold several upcoming open-house events to invite the public to come and share input on the direction they would like to see the refuge take. In the meantime, she encourages an open dialogue with anyone who wants to engage.
“I’ve been trusted to manage it, but this is your land,” she said. “If you have questions, just ask.”