Some might say the Center Street arch in downtown Logan is just a sign, but to Logan Mayor Holly Daines it’s a sign of good things to come.
The metal arch debuted last Christmas as part of an extensive block improvement project in the heart of downtown, but almost immediately it started attracting criticism for being difficult to read. The problem was the absence of a divider between the letters facing east and the letters facing west, making the words “Center Street” difficult to clearly make out except when they were lit up at night.
Late last month, the block between Main Street and 1st West was closed for a day and a half for installation of metal panels that remedy the reading confusion while preserving a view of the structure’s latticework. Now the arch enters its second Christmas with fresh impact — impact that Daines hopes will combine with a number of other changes both big and small to make Logan’s downtown more vibrant.
But first there’s also that coronavirus pandemic thing to get past.
“I am thrilled with the way Center Street has turned out, and I have received so much positive feedback from citizens, from merchants. COVID just threw everyone for a loop or I think we would have had a lot more happening there,” Daines said this week, fresh from a presentation about thriving downtowns across the nation and what they have done to revive business and bring in more visitors.
The presentation, which the city streamed on its Facebook page, was made by consultant Roger Brooks, who has visited and studied some 2,000 downtown districts over the past seven years and put together a list of the “Top 20 ingredients of an outstanding downtown.”
No. 14 on the list is to create a downtown gateway that gives visitors “a sense of place and a sense of arrival,” and Brooks remarked how the Center Street arch can serve that function in combination with several other elements, some of which Logan has already incorporated and some of which are on the drawing board.
Among other ingredients on Brooks’ list are sidewalk dining, a community plaza, entertainment, “constant activity,” events people will travel for, anchor tenants, nighttime business hours, downtown living, “curb appeal,” good directional signage and public restrooms.
“Yep. To ALL of this,” commented resident Ashley Yates Nance during the Facebook Live event.
“Hope they do something like this to the boring Logan. Beautiful city but nothing to do,” wrote Cheryl Trivino, another Facebook commenter.
As Logan residents who follow city affairs know, Daines last year put forth a large proposal for a Main Street plaza coupled with a downtown apartment development. The proposal stalled due to heavy opposition from some residents and downtown business owners, including the mayor’s brother-in-law and business partner, Cache Valley Bank owner George Daines, who also owns and has plans to revive the Bluebird Restaurant at 19 N. Main St.
Mayor Daines said she will bring back a scaled-down proposal for the plaza, which would again call for demolition of the city-owed Emporium and Poco Loco buildings but spare two other buildings deemed of historic value by the city’s Historic Preservation Committee. Her vision of the plaza still includes an ice rink, a water park and a stage — three elements intended to increase activity downtown.
All of this comes as the city is in the middle of its Main Street Corridor Study, which could have a significant impact on downtown. Daines arranged Wednesday’s Facebook event with Roger Brooks to coincide with discussions about corridor changes.
“The whole corridor study goes from south Main at the Y to essentially 1400 North, but we’ve spent a lot of time focusing on downtown and we are able to pick his brain a little bit about the downtown plaza,” Daines said. “We’ve been working on that (the plaza) and I haven’t given up yet. In the next couple of months we hope to be able to take something to the Planning Commission for approval. We’re kind of working on the budget portion of it right now. … It’s all good to dream, then you have to figure out how to pay for it.”
Back on the subject of historic Center Street, Daines indicated there could be news soon about new businesses on the block, but she would not provide details. Developer Tony Johnson has been remodeling the basement and second floor of the building currently housing The Crepery restaurant. He could not be reached for comment this week.
The Center Street arch was constructed by Baer Welding in Providence entirely from community donations. Logan city paid for the recent retrofit.