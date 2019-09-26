Global Village Gifts finds a new home on Church Street
Global Village Gifts will be reopening its doors next week, a few hundred yards from its previous location.
“We were wanting to be more visible in the community and to have a bigger presence in downtown. Our current location just wasn’t as visible to the public,” said Julie Barker, one of the nonprofit’s board members.
Global Village Gifts is a member of the Fair Trade Federation and is committed to paying artisans in third-world countries a fair wage for what they make. Another of the shop’s goals is educating the public about fair trade practices.
From 2013 until recently, the store was located next to St. John’s Episcopal Church in a historic home. Before that, it was in the house next to Sunrise Cyclery, at 146 N. 100 East.
Store manager Clarissa Swain said their last building had a lot of fun charm, but she is really excited about the new place, located at the corner of 100 North and Church Street.
“This new place because it is a little closer to Federal Avenue and other retail and small, locally owned shops that generate quite a bit of foot traffic in Logan,” Swain said.
Swain said people are already wandering by their new location and wanting to learn more about their mission.
“Our previous location was just far enough out that I don’t think people made it quite that far down,” Swain said.
Board member and former store manager Tami Jones said she is looking forward to the store finally having a front window.
For so long we have been hidden inside of a house without having a storefront window,” Jones said. “It will be nice to have a storefront that we can put items on display so passers-by will see what we have to offer.”
Swain said the store should be open again for business at its new location, 53 E. 100 North, on Tuesday. On Oct. 5, there will be a grand reopening celebration at Global Village Gifts from noon to 6 p.m. There will be live music from 3 to 6 p.m. in addition to food, deals and giveaways.
“It’s a way to encourage people to come and check out the new place and get familiar with our new location as well as celebrate Fair Trade Month,” Swain said.
Swain said she sees Global Village as benefiting the community because it allows people to find unique gifts while supporting a meaningful cause.
“It allows consumers to vote with their dollar and buy things that are in accordance with their values,” Swain said.