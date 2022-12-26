Gordon Zilles

Gordon Zilles poses for a portrait at his home in College Ward on Friday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Next year’s Cache County Council will be notably different than it has been for almost two decades — after 18 years, Gordon Zilles will no longer be a member.

After serving four terms, as well as an additional two years for a former member who left the position, he decided it was time to let somebody else take the position.


