Next year’s Cache County Council will be notably different than it has been for almost two decades — after 18 years, Gordon Zilles will no longer be a member.
After serving four terms, as well as an additional two years for a former member who left the position, he decided it was time to let somebody else take the position.
His long tenure left him with plenty to share about his time on the council. Last week, he spoke with The Herald Journal about elected positions, the state of the county, his accomplishments on the council and what the future holds.
WORKING AS AN
ELECTED OFFICIAL
Before he secured a position on the council, Zilles lost an election for the position to Paul Cook. When Cook left midway through his term, Zilles was chosen to fill the rest of the elected councilman’s time.
“Before I even filed to run, I had quite a number of people come and ask me if I would be interested in running,” Zilles said, explaining this is test he’ll tell people to use when they ask him to support their candidacy. “If you’ve got people coming to you — not solicited but come to you — and encouraging you to run, then you ought to consider it.”
Zilles explained his initial interest in the position stemmed from his interest in other individuals.
“Even from when I was younger, I was always interested in people. I wasn’t interested in politics; I was just interested in people and being involved.”
Choosing to be a council member came with several trade-offs. As a farmer, Zilles had never been certain his work hours would fall into a consistent, predictable schedule.
“I remember on one occasion that I was called into a meeting and I had to get off the tractor and the chopper to go to the meeting, and went to the meeting, and while I was at the meeting, it started raining,” he said. “Like five days later I finally was able to go back and finish doing that crop and took a financial hit on that.”
A practicing member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Zilles compared his council duties to his spiritual obligations.
“I took my council assignment serious enough,” he said.
He said he prioritized his church and family above the role, but nothing else.
DEVELOPMENT
Zilles began building both his dairy farm and home in the spring of 1979.
Because of this, since the beginning of his time in office, he has seen the county’s development not only through the eyes of a council member, but also as a farmer whose land was slowly being encroached on by the surrounding cities.
“They’re going to put a road right through me,” he said. “I’ll have my 25-acre field cut in half.”
Looking out the windows of his home, he pointed outwards towards the surrounding areas.
“Nibley’s right there. Hyrum’s right there. Logan has now annexed all the way to the highway ... so I’m completely surrounded,” he said. “Once you get surrounded, you become public enemy number one because of sounds and smell and that kind of stuff. They can’t push you out, but they can sure make life miserable.”
Though he expressed the pain of watching the land go, he acknowledged the process as “the natural thing” that people do.
“I get a lot of people that will come and say, ‘I sure hope you figure out how to stop this California influx that we’re having,’” Zilles said. “Should the fence go up after you’ve built and before your children can build, or should we let your children build but put the fence up so your grandchildren don’t have a place?”
When you put the county’s growth in those terms, Zilles said, people who were against the community’s quickening development seem to fall silent.
“They want their grandkids to live by them,” he said, “and as a result, then it’s OK.”
That realization, however, doesn’t make the process easy for Zilles to watch.
“Once it’s went into a subdivision, the potential of that ever raising anything else is zero,” he said.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Zilles made sure to specify that while he believes the council made some “real accomplishments” while he was a member, he was only “one of seven.”
Looking back over the last 18 years, he identified the Cache Water District as a major achievement.
“It had been tried at least two, maybe three, times before through the years by other councils, and it always failed,” he said. “People that were opposed to it were given an opportunity to come in and put input in it, and eventually it turned out to be positive enough that the people were convinced that they should vote for it.”
Just as his ancestors had formed irrigation associations to disburse Cache Valley’s water, Zilles said, the district is the current residents’ way of investing in future generations.
“I’m putting money in the conservancy district,” Zilles said. “Eventually there’ll be funds there to develop the water with large, expensive water projects.”
Expounding on the formation of the district, he acknowledged the input and effort of former-County Executive Craig Buttars.
According to Zilles, Buttars was also a key part of building the Cache County Event Center — another project of note that the council was involved in.
“He took flak for it because it meant that we were going to have to spend money,” he said. “Now look at that center down there and how much we use it. It’s almost busy every day of the week.”
DISAGREEABLE ACTIONS
Thinking about issues that bore results he doesn’t agree with, Zilles mentioned his concerns with what Council Member Paul Borup has deemed a success — the ordinance passed to allow wineries in Cache Valley.
Zilles recalled some of the arguments he and Borup made during the council’s time mulling over the option.
One week, Zilles said he went to the state liquor store and quizzed employees on information he thought would help the council decide.
He found he could buy as much alcohol as he could afford and told the council he didn’t believe county residents would be limited even if wineries weren’t allowed in the valley.
“Everybody was laughing at me,” Zilles recalled with a chuckle. “Two weeks later it was time for the vote, and Paul Borup, he comes in with three bottles of wine.”
Zilles remembered the wine to have been made in Utah and available for purchase in Cache County. If it was already available in Cache County, Borup asked the council, why would producing it in Cache County be an issue?
The ordinance passed. Zilles, who said he’s seen family members suffer from alcoholism, still wonders if the decision was correct.
FUTURE OF THE COUNTY
“In all the time that I served on the council, there was never a mess like we’ve got the council in right now,” Zilles said. “We’re in a situation where the council members are still really good friends and they support each other and are cordial with each other, but we’ve got other situations in the county that are concerning.”
Zilles said elected officials need to stop trying to fulfill other officials’ responsibilities, and spoke to the rift that has grown between County Executive David Zook and the council.
“They’re going to have to make peace with the executive,” he said. “The executive is going to have to put himself in a position where he’s going to administrate the executive office within the parameters of being the executive.”
Zilles believes this needs to happen for the government to function again.
While he was unable to go into details, Zilles also commented on the large number of executive sessions that have taken place in recent months.
On council meeting agendas, the private discussions have cited Utah Code 52-4-205(1)(a), which is “Discussion of the character, professional competence, or physical or mental health of an individual.” For one meeting, the agenda also cited 52-4-205(1)©, which is “Discussion of pending or reasonably imminent litigation.”
“Some of the stuff that gets discussed in those executive sessions are very serious,” Zilles said. “It will come out in the future, but it saddens me. Some of my very best friends are in trouble, and there’s nothing that I can do for them or there’s nothing that I can say.”
ADVICE TO NEW COUNCIL MEMBERS
“Look out for the county itself, that’s their assignment, is to be the caretakers of the county, and to be fair and just let the cards fall where they fall,” Zilles said. “People make mistakes, they will continue to make mistakes, but if they’ll make their decisions and their votes go towards protecting the integrity of the county and making the county a better place, it will be better for the whole.”
He added that he thinks “we got three really good people coming in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.