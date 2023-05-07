golden spike advance

Golden Spike National Historical Park will commemorate the 154th anniversary of the driving of the Golden Spike, which marked the completion of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad, with events throughout the day on Wednesday, May 10 and Saturday, May 13.

Admission to the park is free for this special event. For nearly 70 years, the Golden Spike Association, National Park Service, and Box Elder County have honored the anniversary of the historic completion of the railroad.


