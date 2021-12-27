The annual “Winter Steam Festival” at the Golden Spike National Historic Park, is scheduled Tuesday through Thursday. The event is offers a variety of activities for families looking for a Christmas break activity.
“One of the most popular events of the year, this Christmas break tradition is a great opportunity for families to have fun in the great outdoors and learn about an incredible part of Utah’s history,” a press release on the event said.
The Central Pacific locomotive Jupiter will run throughout each day along a one-mile stretch of the historic Transcontinental Railroad where visitors will have the opportunity smell, hear, see, and “feel the power of this historic machine.”
Additional activities include rides on the hand car, motor car, and a ranger program entitled "It's Snow Problem: Snow Removal in the Sierra Nevada." The Big Fill Hiking Trail, Big Fill Overlook, and East Auto Tour will also be open, weather permitting.
“We don’t call it steam fest for nothing,” locomotive engineer Cole Chisam was quoted as saying. “There is no better time of year to view the locomotive, as the cold air of the Promontory Mountains allows visitors to see clouds of steam as they roll off the locomotive.”
The visitor center and park store will be open to the public. Due to the ongoing pandemic, face masks will be required when inside the building in accordance with CDC guidelines. Visitors should dress warmly and be prepared for winter weather conditions.
Updated information on winter hours for the visitor center, park store, and engine house can be found on the park’s website or by contacting the park directly. Activities are subject to change based on weather conditions and mechanical operations.
For the most up-to-date information, call the visitor center at 435-471-2209 ext. 429 between the hours of 9 and 5 p.m. Updates will also be posted on the site’s website, www.nps.gov/gosp/, and Facebook page.
Golden Spike National Historical Park is located 32 miles west of Brigham City via state highways 13 and 83.
DAILY SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
— 9 a.m. Visitor center opens.
— 10 a.m. Jupiter locomotive arrival.
— 10:30 a.m. Hand car and motor car rides available.