When the men’s club championship match began Wednesday afternoon at the Logan River Golf Course, there was one thing for certain.
There would be a new men’s association champion.
Aidan Tueller and Cole Enlow had never played in the title match before. In fact, Enlow just moved to Cache Valley three weeks ago, played in the Cache Valley Amateur and a qualifier for the Logan River men’s association and then began match play at the course.
“Yeah, I’m pretty new to the area and the course,” Enlow said. “It was a fun event. ... I don’t have much experience out here.”
Tueller is a long time player at the River and works there. It was actually Tueller who first talked with Enlow and invited him to come play at the course.
“One of his friends had been playing all summer,” Tueller said of Enlow. “I figured we want good players in the championship and there no rules on how many times you play, so I thought we might as well have some good competition in there and he was. I knew it was going to be a tough match.”
So, it was a bit ironic the two ended up in the championship match. It went the full 18 holes with Enlow capturing the 2023 title, 2-up.
The 23-year-old from Frisco, Texas, had been living in Orem as his wife finished playing soccer for Utah Valley and he was attending Utah State online. They came north so he could finish his degree in finance at USU and possibly play for the Aggies. That is still pending.
He was being recruited by some schools in Utah, but went on an LDS Church mission to Uruguay and then COVID hit. He had been in contact with the Aggies before getting married and living in Orem for a year.
“Now that I’m up here, we will see what happens,” Enlow said.
His wife Rachel rode in the golf cart with him Wednesday. Asked if she was his caddy, he chuckled.
“She did great,” Enlow said. “She is learning the difference after coming from a soccer background where the support isn’t silent like in golf.”
Tueller, who is a Logan High and USU graduate in physics and math, got off to a good start Wednesday. After two holes he was 2-up. The 23-year-old had birdies No. 1 and took the second hole when Enlow send a ball into cattails. Tueller almost went 3-up, but Enlow recovered from an errant tee shot on No. 3 to halve that hole.
“Cole made a few mistakes to start and I just went into coast mode and that’s something you can’t do in match play,” Tueller said. “... I made a little mistake on four, but was still up.”
Enlow didn’t panic and kept plugging away. Tueller got into some trouble on No. 9 with tee shot that went to the right and against some dead trees. Enlow would end up taking the hole and making the turn all squared.
“In my other matches, I got out of the gate pretty hot,” Enlow said. “I don’t think I had one bogey in all the previous matches until this one. ... I got a little unlucky on one and then hole two, hit a wedge from the middle of the fairway into trouble. It takes a couple of holes to recover from that.
“... Match play is very different than stroke play. To make the turn all square was big. I hit some good shots that boosted my confidence a little bit.”
Tueller got back in front on No. 10 when Enlow found the water on his drive and then flew a shot over the green after taking a drop. Tueller was a bit relieved as his tee shot on the par-4 hole was right on the edge of the drink and would have taken a tricky shot to get onto the green, but Enlow had conceded the hole before he had to attempt a shot.
“I’m kind of glad I didn’t have to hit one there,” Tueller said. “I probably would have had one foot in the water.”
Wins on 12 and 13 gave Enlow his first lead of the match at 1-up. He dropped in a long put on 13 to grab some momentum.
“You obviously would like to be ahead from the start; they say 60-something percent of matches go to the person that wins the first hole,” Enlow said. “Once we were down with 13 and I was 1-up, that was a critical point of the match.”
“I think the turning point was 12 where I hit a bad second shot into that green,” Tueller said. “I didn’t have a great chip either. Then I missed a few putts, but that is golf. I missed a few birdie putts that you just can’t do. Cole played well and deserved it.”
Enlow then won 15 to go 2-up, turning the pressure on Tueller, who missed a putt that could have made it much more interesting. Enlow recovered from a tee shot that found the sand.
“I was able to get par on 15,” Enlow said. “... I was really lucky to get out of that hole with a win.”
Both golfers parred 16, and Tueller won the par-3 17 with a nice drive to within 5-feet of the hole. He sank the birdie putt to force a 18th hole and pull within one.
“Every day is different and you have to roll with the punches,” said Tueller, who plans on working to become a golf professional.
Tueller sent a putt just by the edge on 18 that would have been a birdie. But it wouldn’t have mattered as Enlow sank a long putt for birdie to seal the win for the lefty, who did admit he played a little more conservative down the stretch.
“Aidan had a tough up and down on 16 and then hit a great shot on 17,” Enlow said. “... It was great for me to finish on a positive note with a make on a putt like that.”
Most of the gallery was pulling for Tueller, but were respectful throughout the match.
“Aidan and I were talking about how quite the gallery was,” Enlow said. “Aidan and I definitely didn’t have our best stuff today, but it was still a good match. It was like they (gallery) was watching a funeral. It was pretty quiet out there. Aidan got some good cheers on 17 when he made that great shot. It was fun playing in front of a lot of people.”
Both players beat former champions on their way to the finals and made sure to mention in. Enlow edged eight-time champion Nick Summers 1-up after 20, and Tueller beat former champion Nate Nyman, 3 and 2.
“Nick went bogey free through 20 holes,” Enlow said. “He was a tough guy to beat and fun to play with him.”
“I had more nerves playing against Nyman,” Tueller said. “That was a really fun match.”
