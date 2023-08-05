As a business owner, Alex McGarvey’s mission is first to brighten the days of her customers, and second to serve ethically produced ice cream made with fresh fruit.
McGarvey is the founder of Good & Happy Ice Cream Co., a real fruit ice cream trailer parked at Paul’s Patch in Perry. She opened the business last July when she wanted to start a project with her dad that would provide jobs for her family members.
The name Good & Happy comes from the business’ purpose — to make at least one person’s day a little brighter.
“Imagine a town where every business you went to, or every person you encountered, was trying to brighten somebody’s life, or their mission was trying to uplift somebody’s day,” McGarvey said. “I want to live in that town. I feel like you got to create the things you wish existed.”
When McGarvey moved back to her home state Utah from Texas, she said she couldn’t find any businesses that produced ethically and locally sourced fresh fruit ice cream, something she had grown very fond of. Starting a business would be the perfect opportunity to work on a project with her dad — something she had been wanting to do for a while.
McGarvey said she had a vision to sell fresh fruit ice cream out of a renovated vintage trailer. So, she asked her dad for help, and they worked on turning a trailer they bought from a couple in Honeyville into the perfect place for Good & Happy to operate out of.
The trailer’s previous owners stop by often to see how the business has come along, she said.
“They love to see how it’s transformed,” McGarvey said.
She also wanted to create something that would provide jobs for her family members, as she always dreamed of operating and starting a business with those she loves.
“I feel like this is something me and my dad will always treasure,” McGarvey said. “No matter what, say business fails, or if it doesn’t go well, to me it will always be a success because I got to have that time with my dad working on a project, just me and him.”
Good & Happy blends fresh fruit grown at local farms, or from Paul’s Patch, with Aggie Ice Cream’s hard scoop ice cream to create a “unique frozen treat,” according to McGarvey. The business strives to promote ethically and locally sourced ingredients, she said. All of their chocolate is fair trade.
The ice cream business has a rotating menu based on what fruits are in season. One of Good & Happy’s most popular fruits, according to McGarvey, is peaches — which will soon be in season. Another popular flavor is “lavender dream,” which has a vanilla base blended with raspberries, fresh mint and lavender — a treat best described as “dreamy,” according to McGarvey.
“The peaches will be picked a few miles from where our cart is and then the next day we’ll wash and prep and freeze them. Then they go straight into the ice cream,” McGarvey said. “From tree to ice cream is in the same week. And maybe it was your neighbor who grew it.”
Good & Happy is open May through October. Although it opened July 2022, McGarvey said business hadn’t fully taken off until an ice cream foodie recently posted a reel about the business on their Instagram. Now, Good and Happy is more popular than ever — making ice cream a huge part of McGarvey’s life.
“I wake up in the morning and think about ice cream, then I do ice cream things,” McGarvey said. “I’m at the cart all day and then I go home, and I dream about ice cream.”
Since opening her business, McGarvey has learned to stick to her values above anything else.
“You can’t just go into something just because you want to make money,” she said. “You have to have a greater purpose and a why, because that is what fuels you when it gets hard.”
McGarvey’s “why” is her family and uplifting her community.
“There’s nothing more I could ask for than to swirl ice cream with my family and build a cart with my dad,” McGarvey said. “I definitely couldn’t have done with without them.”
