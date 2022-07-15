The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has pledged water conservation efforts at its facilities in the drought-stricken West, and a stark example of those efforts is visible on the expansive lawn on the west side of the Logan Temple, which has turned mostly brown.
“We’re trying to do our part with the community to ration water, and that’s a lot of grass on that western hill to keep alive. It takes a lot of water,” said Temple Recorder David Dayhuff, who works closely with the facility's grounds crew. “We’re keeping it alive enough so that when temperatures cool down and such it will probably green up a bit. We’re giving it some water but considerably reduced.”
Watering has also been cut back around the front entrance to the temple, but grass there has been kept greener for the purposes of wedding photos. Dayhuff said it helps that much of the front area, which includes flower beds and a fountain, is shaded.
In mid-June, church headquarters in Salt Lake City issued a statement urging members to conserve water in areas experiencing drought, most notably the parched American West. The statement said the church was adjusting watering schedules at all of its properties in the region, and “in some cases, landscape will be permitted to brown and become dormant.”
Patches of brown are visible on the lawns at most Latter-day Saint meetinghouses in the valley, but none visited by The Herald Journal this week are as dramatically impacted as the temple lawn, which in normal times is kept green and pristine. Likewise, although many parks, school fields and private lawns in the valley are showing some drying out, few have been allowed to go fully dormant.
Dayhuff said he’s only heard a few comments on the dry temple lawn this summer, but this is the second year that watering has been greatly reduced there and people appear to have grown accustomed to the new normal, as it were.
“It browned up really well last year,” he said. “We’re just trying to do our best to be team players with the community and recognize that we’re all in this together, and we want to make sure that we do our part. At the same time we want to keep the garden areas fresh and clean, but even at that we’ve reduced what kind of water we’re doing in those areas.”
In its June statement, the church reported it has installed water-wise irrigation and plumbing systems in its buildings since the early 2000s and retrofitted many older buildings since then. New features include smart controllers, hydrometers, rain sensors, drip irrigation, and use of secondary or reclaimed water.
“In addition, planning is underway to identify landscape changes that will permanently reduce water use. These include more native plants, low-utility lawns and water management practices,” the church wrote.