A new festival celebrating Cache Valley's long dairy history will kick off next Saturday.
The inaugural Cache Valley Cheese & Dairy Festival will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cache County Event Center. Organizers hope to make it an annual event.
"I would love this just to become a great celebration of heritage here in Cache Valley," said Julie Hollist Terrill of the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau. "We have a lot of great heritage that's agricultural, and dairy is certainly the focus and center-point star of that heritage."
The event's organizers and sponsors include Cache County, the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau, local dairy producers and dairy manufacturers, USU Extension and Dairy Farmers of America.
The idea came from former County Executive Craig Buttars before he left that office to be Gov. Spencer Cox's commissioner of agriculture and food, and Cache Event Center Manager Ron Bjorkman has been putting it together.
The festival will offer free samples of locally made dairy products, as well as free demonstrations including butter churning, cheese tasting, charcuterie and alpenhorn-blowing. Food trucks and live music will be on hand.
"Gossner's is even going to have a cow, a fake cow that you can use to practice learning how to milk a cow. And you can learn how to churn butter," Hollist Terril said. "We're going to have a demonstration on how to taste cheese appropriately, with all of your senses."
Organizers are calling for entries for the Best Cheesecake in the County Contest, with prizes including hundreds of dollars' worth of Schreiber Foods products.
A $35 "ribeye steak pitchfork fondue dinner" will be at 6 p.m. and feature live music by the Salzburger Echo alpenhorn band.
"It's going to be 12-ounce ribeye steaks that they're going to cook in a trough of oil, boiling oil," Hollist Terrill said.
A by-invitation dinner just for sponsors and dairy producers will take place the evening before the festival
"We have a lot of farms here, a lot of dairies here, that have been in people's families for generations, and it's challenging," Hollist Terrill said. It's a challenging environment to make a living in, and we're just proud of all our dairymen and their families."
For more info, to buy tickets to Saturday evening's dinner or to register for the cheesecake contest, visit cachecheesefest.com or call the Cache Valley Visitors Bureau at (435)755-1890.