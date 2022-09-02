Utah Governor Spencer Cox, admittedly a farmer himself, says the agricultural sector gets a somewhat-undeserved bad rap when it comes to water conservation.
“We do have some alfalfa on our farm, and for a segment of Utah, I would be better off just growing marijuana on the farm. They think alfalfa's just totally evil, like it's just the worst possible thing, and then we have all these fat cat farmers out there who're just rolling in money with their alfalfa farms — none of that is true,” he said. “That doesn't mean we should just let farmers off the hook, that's not what I'm saying at all. What I'm saying is — and we're doing this — is we should work with farmers to get better crops.”
Farm water usage was one of the handful of topics discussed by Cox at a Q&A with Utah State University students on Thursday, alongside others like Great Salt Lake water levels, air quality, bridging political divides and public land preservation.
The event, hosted by the recently established Janet Quinney Lawson Institute of Land, Water, and Air as well as the Institute of Government and Politics, was moderated by the former’s executive director Brian Steed, though the questions were submitted and chosen in advance. Steed left his post as executive director of Utah's Department of Natural Resources under Cox to come lead USU’s nascent institute earlier this year.
Cox’s defense of struggling farms was part of a collection of questions about water use, rights and conservation in Utah, during which the governor acknowledged the industry’s position as the majority water user in the state.
“Agriculture has to play a big role in this. We know that. We know that most of the water in the state is held and used by agriculture,” he said, arguing for a change in direction toward less water-intensive crops. “We put $70 million aside to help agriculture change their technology, optimize their technology, so they can grow more food with less water. And that will certainly help. We've seen a major willingness by people across the state to cut back on water.”
Cox pointed to USU as a major driving force in this effort, referencing projects working on sprinkler efficiency, overwatering and drought-resistant crops.
“All of these things are happening right here. I think it's something we should be very proud of,” he said, emphasizing a goal of working alongside farmers on water issues. “I just encourage you not to demonize the farmers, I mean they're barely holding on here, guys — they're not all selling hay to China, they really are just trying to get by and preserve those farms for another generation, it's getting harder and harder to do.”
“Far and away” the most common questions, Steed said, were those surrounding the current record-low levels of the Great Salt Lake, the most blunt of which was “Will we all die?” Despite the somewhat dire tone of the inquiries, Cox said he wasn’t as worried about the issue as he was a year ago, in part because of how often he’s asked about it.
“I thought it would take us five to six years to get the general public to grasp the severity of the drought in general, specifically the Great Salt Lake, and maybe more importantly, the legislature, to get them to really buy in and understand what's happening. And to my pleasant surprise, it took about six months,” he said.
Cox juxtaposed the Utah public’s current anxiety with the general response to a nearly-as-low Great Salt Lake in 1964, when it sat at around 4,191 feet, just one foot above where it sits today.
“We went back and looked at all the newspaper articles we could find on how worried people were about the Great Salt Lake in 1964 — guess how many we found? None. They didn't care. Like 'Ah, I guess this is just what the lake does,’” he said. “But this time is different, and there is this collective will.”
In addition to the groundswell of concern from the broader population, Cox said legislative opinions also shifted “almost overnight” after lawmakers took helicopter flights above the receding lake in February.
“They all went, 'Man, I had no idea it was that bad.' Because pictures don't quite do it justice when you see it to scale,” he said. Cox pointed to an example of this shift: recent legislation redefining “beneficial use” of water rights to include allowing water to flow to the Great Salt Lake. By leasing out their rights, the owners won’t have to use their full allocation while also sustaining the lake. In conjunction with that, Cox said, the state has set aside $40 million for environmental groups to “lease, buy, find water to get to the Great Salt Lake.”
“We just need to do more of what we did this last session. And as I talk to the Speaker of the House and the President of the Senate, they are in lockstep with us on making sure that we do more — so, more money to get more of those water rights,” Cox said. “Again, I'm very optimistic about the Great Salt Lake and preserving it and making sure that, uh, that we don't all die.”
“End on a positive note,” Steed jokingly added.
The event was part of a daylong tour of Logan for Cox, part of an initiative he said was meant to escape a natural inclination of political office to create echo chambers. He met with community and business leaders, Logan High student leadership, USU football players and others during the visit.
“It's really easy to get trapped in a bubble. You get trapped doing your thing with the people around you … kind of hearing what you want to hear, or what they want you to hear, and I really worried about that — in politics it happens often. So I asked my team, my staff, I said ‘Hey, get me out of here. Get me off of Capitol Hill,’” Cox said.
These tours are reflective of Cox’s overall optimism about political engagement, a concept directly and indirectly returned to throughout the Q&A, from his encouragement over the increased public concern over the Great Salt Lake to advising students on how make a difference in changing Utah for the better.
Cox said he was surprised after first becoming a legislator with how few of his constituents got in contact with him, instead having to sift through emails from people outside the district.
“That kind of stuff does not move the needle, at all. It doesn't. But when someone took the time to actually call me, or send me a personalized email, who lived in my district, I would respond to that person. Now, not everyone does, but most of them do, and you would be surprised,” he said.
Given how many bills are passed in a legislative session, Cox said it's "impossible to have a truly formed, deeply held opinion on every one of those."
"One call from one constituent who cared deeply about this, and could explain why I should care deeply about it, could change my mind — and regularly changes my mind,” he said, encouraging the students in the audience to engage, rather than disengage, from politics, despite its status as “a dumpster fire.”
Near the end of the conversation, the question the governor seemed least prepared for was also the most lighthearted — his favorite Aggie Ice Cream flavor. Cox, initially hesitant, did give the politically diplomatic answer.
“Oh, goodness ... I like the — everybody likes the blue mint, right? I love it.”