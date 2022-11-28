...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches, locally
higher.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected, including
during the Monday afternoon and potentially Tuesday morning
commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Police escort students back into Granger Elementary School after a false alarm of a shooting at the school in West Valley City on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Police confirmed that no shooting occurred at the school.
Police confirmed Monday that there was no shooting at Granger Elementary, after online rumors spread that a gun had been fired inside the West Valley City school and panicked parents rushed to the scene.
Granite School District on Monday afternoon described the situation as a false alarm. A teacher at the school had heard what they thought to be gunshots and called 911, the district said. But the loud noises came from a nearby classroom conducting a science experiment, the district advised.
“Everyone is safe and accounted for,” the district reported on Twitter. “We are grateful for the immediate response of the police.”
The science experiment involved model volcanoes, district spokesperson Ben Horsley said. According to district policy, teachers are supposed to let others in a school know when lessons could include loud, planned noise like that. But that didn’t happen Monday, Horsley said.
“I want to be clear: If somebody sees something or they hear something that makes them feel uncomfortable, they absolutely should report it,” Horsley said Monday afternoon. “In this particular case, it would’ve been helpful also for the reporting teacher to also notify the front office. The front office and nobody else was aware of any potential circumstance prior to police showing up in droves.”
This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state. To read the full article, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.