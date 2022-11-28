sltrib granger

Police escort students back into Granger Elementary School after a false alarm of a shooting at the school in West Valley City on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Police confirmed that no shooting occurred at the school.

 Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Police confirmed Monday that there was no shooting at Granger Elementary, after online rumors spread that a gun had been fired inside the West Valley City school and panicked parents rushed to the scene.

Granite School District on Monday afternoon described the situation as a false alarm. A teacher at the school had heard what they thought to be gunshots and called 911, the district said. But the loud noises came from a nearby classroom conducting a science experiment, the district advised.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.