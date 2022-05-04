Thursday will mark the beginning of a three day Cinco de Mayo festival at Sabores, the Event Center Logan, and Greek Streak 2. The celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
The event will have an estimated 50 booths from local businesses and will feature musicians and artists from the local community.
On Thursday, certain individuals will also be recognized and honored. Esterlee Molyneux will be given The Cache Valley Kind Friend Award at 12 p.m. and a moment of silence will be held at 6 p.m. for Fernando Lozano Zarate, a 17-year-old Green Canyon High School graduate who died from cancer early last month.
“Three years ago, he was the one that did the honors to the flag on the Cinco de Mayo,” said Lizette Villegas, the main coordinator of the grassroots event. “We are all about promoting our youth to be involved in and love their culture and their language, and we invited him to be the one that honored the flag three years ago, and then a week later he got diagnosed with a brain tumor — cancer.”
According to Villegas, Zarate had a unique ability to bring the community together.
“He united our community like I have never seen anybody be able to unite our community,” Villegas said. “I’ve done multiple events, and his spirit was just unique."
At 5 p.m. on Thursday, the festival will also hold the first Miss Latina Cache Valley Pageant.
“We’ve never had that in the valley, where latinas can feel comfortable comparing themselves to others that look like them,” Villegas said. “Like it or not, there is differences when you do a beauty pageant, right — size, color, everything. So we have had an enormous support of people wanting to do this.”
Though there were over 60 girls interested in participating, the pageant has been narrowed down to seven girls for four categories.
Though Villegas has been the main coordinator of the festival, she said the idea initially came from Eliseo Garcia, the owner of Sabores, who approached her with the idea.
“Eliseo said, ‘Hey, why don’t we do a festival?’” Villegas recalled. “And I said, ‘Well, I mean — three days — that sounds like it’s a lot. Well, let’s go for it. Let’s do it.'”
Garcia and Villegas both said Cinco de Mayo is celebrated with more festivities in the United States than Mexico, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be a fun community celebration.
“Our relatives when they see us posting parties and wearing flags and being cultural, they’re like, ‘What are you celebrating?’” Villegas said. “I think it was just something that was born here in the United States that we are taking advantage of, where we're able to celebrate our culture.”
Garcia believes the celebration will benefit the whole community as a wide variety of businesses will be involved. He said people should come for a simple, straightforward reason — to have fun.
“It’s going to be a good thing,” Garcia said. “Celebrate with us.”