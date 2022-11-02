Aliens are invading Green Canyon High School this week, and student actors and actresses are ready to broadcast the story.
Green Wolf Productions will be bringing the radio play The War of the Worlds to its stage with performances running Thursday through Monday, beginning at 7 p.m.
The War of the Worlds is a play that was broadcast on the radio in 1938 that “panicked the nation,” according to David Sidwell, the director of Green Wolf Productions.
Sidwell, who has directed the play before, said he loves directing it because of the language used in the script.
“Language really plays a central role in the show,” he said. “So rather than seeing lots of exciting special effects, we get to hear lots of exciting special effects, and the actors have a challenge to really paint pictures for people.”
The show is an adaptation of a novel of the same name, according to a release sent out by Green Wolf Productions, and tells the story of Martians destroying the Earth in the form of a news broadcast. When the play was performed on the radio in 1938, many people thought it was real, sending some into a panic.
In the stage production of the play, a variety of songs from the original broadcast have also been transformed into show numbers. Along with that, audience members will get a glimpse into the behind the scenes of the show, including foley artists who create sound effects from found objects, according to the release.
“A playing card applied to the propellers of a moving fan creates the sound of an airplane as it dive-bombs a Martian war machine,” said the release. “A balloon attached to a straw as it deflates creates the sound of a Martian machine spewing toxic black smoke over the general population. Fingers dipping into a cup of macaroni become footsteps.”
Though the use of Foley art is interesting and unique to the show, Sidwell said, the show could be done with plain and simple storytelling by actors playing news reporters.
“We could simply sit in a circle and tell the story and it would be nice,” Sidwell said. “The world is being destroyed, but it’s beautiful.”
Anyone who hasn’t seen the play or heard the original broadcast of the script is missing out, Sidwell said, and is highly encouraged to attend the show.
“The real nature of the broadcast and the nature of the script is so interesting and so compelling that it’s the perfect show for near Halloween,” Sidwell said.
