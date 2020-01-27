Grizzly Station was demolished last week, leaving only memories of midday snack runs and cheap gas stops.
Built in the mid-1900s, the gas station would host groups of 20-30 high school students every day at its pinnacle of popularity. However, Grizzly Station was left vacant for several years before being torn down last week and for a while was in the running to be the new library location.
In September 2019, the Logan Municipal Planning Commission approved a plan to construct a 75-unit apartment complex with one and two bedroom units in the gas station’s place. According to the site plan, there will be four levels of living and two levels of parking on the .94 acres located at 100 West and 100 South. The plan was proposed by Jared Nielson of Mill Creek of Logan LLC.
With Logan High School just across the street, the gas station was often utilized during lunch breaks as a place to grab a hot dog, a slice of pizza or something from the aisle of snacks.
While the new apartments might not have the same appeal for teens, they are part of the city’s focus on bringing more housing options downtown.
“This is evidence of that,” said Russ Holley, the city’s senior planner. “This is the first apartment building in downtown in many years.”
He said the apartments are to be named “Mill Creek” and because there is a height transition requirement around the high school, the apartment complex will vary between three and six stories above ground.
The project developers did not immediately respond to questions about the timeline of construction for the apartments.