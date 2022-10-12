fire station groundbreaking

Logan Fire Department Chief Brad Hannig, along with dignitaries, participates in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new fire station on Tuesday morning. The new station will be located on the corner of 200 North and 100 East in Logan, and is expected to be completed in about a year.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A lot of things have changed in Logan over the past 140 years, but one constant has been the general location of the main Logan fire station.

This point was highlighted by Fire Chief Brad Hannig on Tuesday at the official groundbreaking for Logan’s new $13 million fire department headquarters at the northwest corner of 200 North and 100 East, and there’s a good reason for it, the chief said. The block affords firefighters an excellent launching point to reach to broadest area of the city in the fastest times during an emergency.

