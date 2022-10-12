Logan Fire Department Chief Brad Hannig, along with dignitaries, participates in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new fire station on Tuesday morning. The new station will be located on the corner of 200 North and 100 East in Logan, and is expected to be completed in about a year.
A lot of things have changed in Logan over the past 140 years, but one constant has been the general location of the main Logan fire station.
This point was highlighted by Fire Chief Brad Hannig on Tuesday at the official groundbreaking for Logan’s new $13 million fire department headquarters at the northwest corner of 200 North and 100 East, and there’s a good reason for it, the chief said. The block affords firefighters an excellent launching point to reach to broadest area of the city in the fastest times during an emergency.
The first Logan fire station, built in 1880, was located a stone’s throw away on the southwest corner of 200 North and Main Street next to the Historic Cache County Courthouse. In the early 1900s, it moved across the street just north of where the vacant Burger King building now stands. And in the 1970s it shifted another half block to Church Street and 200 North.
Now, it’s moving less than 50 yards to the northeast.
“It works for response times, and our other two stations were triangulated at distances from that block,” Mayor Holly Daines said. “It really needed to be close to the old location, and the current site actually gives it direct access onto both 200 North and 100 East, which will be advantageous.”
Working out the details of the move have not been easy, however.
After determining that the fire department was in need of a larger, more earthquake-proof facility, Hannig set his sights on the east side of the large city-owned parking lot south of the current fire station. Businesses in the area protested the move, however, complaining it would deprive them of needed parking, and the Logan City Council heeded their concerns and decided to look elsewhere.
The alternative site across 200 North was not on city land and hit resistance from property owners, raising the specter of eminent domain.
“It was eventually worked out and we did not have to use condemnation,” Daines said. “When you are purchasing property with the potential for condemnation, then typically the process is that if the owner wants to they can go to the state ombudsman and get a new appraisal, which they did.”
Tuesday’s groundbreaking was attended by many local dignitaries, including members of the Logan City Council along with some of the business owners who opposed the first proposed site.
“I think it’s great that the voices were actually heard and that changes were made to help the businesses,” said Cindy Lafleur, an employee at Leilani Salon and Spa quoted by Fox13. “I think it’s amazing that the council actually listened.”
Hannig was also clearly happy with how the situation worked out.
“This is the right decision. It’s right for the city and the fire service in the future to be located right here where we have traditionally been, where we are able to best serve this neighborhood,” he said.
It didn’t take long after the ceremonial shovels for real earth-moving equipment to get to work at the site. Demolition of a fourplex, duplex and small home on the property was carried out in the past two weeks, and crews started excavating shortly after Tuesday’s crowd dispersed.
The projected completion date for the new fire station is next August. The project has a price tag of $13 million, about $10 million of which will come from a COVID-relief grant through the American Rescue Plan Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.