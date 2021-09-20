Some residents have mistaken a large dirt-moving operation at 10th North and 10th West as the beginning of construction for the planned Costco wholesale outlet in Logan, but the site is actually targeted for a new FedEx Ground distribution center recently approved by the Logan Planning and Zoning Commission.
The facility’s layout — which includes a 217,323 square-foot main building — was reviewed by the commission on Aug. 12 without the FedEx name attached to the application. But the identity of the applicant became known this month when paperwork was filed for a building permit.
Contacted by The Herald Journal, the global shipping company declined to provide any details about the planned Logan operation, including how many workers it might employ and at what wage range.
An email from company spokeswoman Nikki Mendicino stated, “FedEx Ground is constantly evaluating how best to optimize our network to meet growing customer demand for our services. Our plans are adjusted as needed based on our ongoing analysis of a number of factors. As a matter of practice, FedEx does not publicly discuss specifics of a project until all aspects have been finalized.”
In addition to a large single-story warehouse for shipping and receiving, the site plan approved by the Planning Commission calls for a second building of 3,741 square feet and parking spaces for 31 semi tractor-trailers.
The property is on the southeast corner of 10th West and 10th North, and the building will front 800 West. This detail was worked out with the Logan Community Development Department to avoid traffic complications on the much busier 10th West.
The 22.8-acre lot is currently owned by the John C Jones Family Limited Partnership. The land recently rezoned for a future Costco is on the northeast corner of the same intersection and is part of the Blue Spring Business Park being developed by the Larsen family that owns Al’s Sporting Goods in Logan.
Although no employment information is available on the new distribution center, the FedEx Ground hub in Salt Lake City recently held a recruiting event for part-time package handlers that listed $11.50 an hour as the starting wage.