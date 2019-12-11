Logan City Cemetery will be one of 1,600 locations across the nation where a ceremony to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans will take place as part of the National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 14.
This is the second year the Cache Valley Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol has sponsored and organized a local ceremony.
“I just kind of felt like there wasn't as many opportunities to honor our veterans at Christmastime as I've seen in other communities,” said Inken Christensen, a member of the local squadron and main organizer of this event. “I wanted to try and get this going and the support is growing, even just from last year.”
The community sponsored about 100 wreaths this year, and Christensen said she hopes to grow the program in years to come so each of the 1,400 veteran graves will have a wreath.
It is $15 to sponsor a wreath, and while donations are closed for this year, sponsors for next year are already being accepted.
Each branch of the military will be recognized during Saturday's ceremony, and the cadet color guard will present the colors at a brief ceremony preceding the laying of wreaths.
“It is a really neat experience to go to an individual grave and really think about the person and their sacrifice,” Christensen said. “There is also something special about participating in a ceremony on the same day and at the same time as people across the nation.”
The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Logan City Cemetery, located at 1000 N. 1200 East, Logan.