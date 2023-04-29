Bear aware - DWR

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ Hardware Wildlife Education Center is opening a new educational bear safety exhibit, which will display ways to stay safe in black bear country this summer.

 Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ Hardware Wildlife Education Center is opening a new educational bear safety exhibit for those who wish to remain safe while enjoying nature this summer.

According to a news release issued by the DWR on Thursday, the Hardware Wildlife Education Center, which is normally closed this time of year, will be open to the public for the next few weeks. The “Bear Aware” exhibit will display ways to stay safe in black bear country this summer.


