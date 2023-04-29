...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will significantly increase snowmelt leading to
increased river flows.
For the Bear River...including Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this morning at 1100 AM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 8.52 feet.
- The stage is currently falling, however the river is forecast
to once again see an increase in stage Saturday afternoon
into Saturday night.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached as early as Saturday
evening based on the latest forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ Hardware Wildlife Education Center is opening a new educational bear safety exhibit for those who wish to remain safe while enjoying nature this summer.
According to a news release issued by the DWR on Thursday, the Hardware Wildlife Education Center, which is normally closed this time of year, will be open to the public for the next few weeks. The “Bear Aware” exhibit will display ways to stay safe in black bear country this summer.
“Black bears leave their dens in the spring when the weather starts to warm up,” Marni Lee, the center’s education coordinator, said in the release. “May is also a time when lots of Utahns head outdoors for different recreational activities.”
According to the release, the center will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday during the first three weekends in May. Once inside the center, the release said you can view displays about black bear safety and visit with the education center staff. The exhibit will also include crafts and “fun activities for the whole family.”
According to Lee, kids who visit the exhibit can make bear masks, color in a bear coloring book and play games such as “safe camp, dangerous camp.” Depending on how many visitors the exhibit receives, she plans to lead “bear walks” where she will read a storybook about bear safety while walking down a trail.
The Hardware Wildlife Education Center is located at the Hardware Wildlife Management Area in Blacksmith Fork Canyon, 15 miles East of Hyrum on State Route 101. According to the release, the center is typically open during the winter months during sleigh ride and elk viewing season.
Lee said she is most excited to open the center outside of the regular season. According to her, spring is a beautiful time to visit the Hardware Wildlife Management Area, as the scenery is “as green and vibrant as it will be all year.”
“As you make the drive up Blacksmith Fork Canyon on your way to the wildlife management area, you could see lots of wildlife,” the release said. “In the spring, wild turkeys, mule deer and even an occasional moose are often seen in the canyon. If you enjoy fishing, bring your fishing gear along too — fishing on Curtis Creek and the Blacksmith Fork River is another fun springtime activity. But be sure to use an abundance of caution around the rivers during the spring runoff.”
Those who wish to visit the exhibit are encouraged to register for a specific day so the center can anticipate staffing, according to the release.
