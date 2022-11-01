...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt
Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult
especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
John Hartwell speaks at a press conference where Craig Smith was introduced as the basketball coach at Utah State University on March 27, 2018, in Logan.
The John Hartwell tenure at Utah State University has come to a close.
Hartwell has resigned as USU's athletic director and vice president. The news spread throughout social media via several national outlets Tuesday morning, but first surfaced Monday on usufans.com.
Pete Thamel of ESPN posted of Twitter that he talked to Hartwell Monday evening and the former Troy University athletic director made the decision so he could move his family back to the South.
"It's time to make sure my family comes first," Hartwell told Thamel.
According to the website Transparent Utah, Hartwell was making $758,000 annually including benefits, with an "additional allowance" of roughly $200,000.
Early Tuesday afternoon USU released a statement.
“We have made great progress at USU building a positive and supportive culture throughout the university, including within USU Athletics, and we will stay focused on that goal,” President Noelle E. Cockett said in the release. “This change in leadership will continue the momentum we have already built.”
President Cockett will announce an interim athletic director soon. A national search will begin imminently, the university said.
“In this search, we will be looking for an experienced leader who believes in collaboration with university leadership to advance the mission and vision of the institution through athletics and will continue to actively engage in USU’s work to improve the campus culture,” Cockett said.
Hartwell has been Utah State's AD since June of 2015. During that time, the Aggies captured seven regular season Mountain West championships and four Mountain West Tournament titles -- two apiece in the men's basketball and men's tennis. USU won regular season conference championships in football (2021), volleyball (2021), men's cross country (2019), men's basketball (2019) and men's tennis (2016-18) during Hartwell's time in Logan. The Aggies also reigned supreme at the Mountain Rim Conference gymnastics meet last winter.
The native of Mobile, Alabama, has hired a handful of head coaches that enjoyed immediate success at USU, including Blake Anderson (football), Craig Smith (men's basketball), Rob Neilson (volleyball), Manny Martins (soccer) and James Wilson (men's tennis). Additionally, the Aggies have continued to graduate the lion's share of their athletes during Hartwell's tenure as their 93 percent graduation rate since 2015 ranks first in the Mountain West.
There has also been some controversy during Hartwell's time at USU, especially within the football program. The university recently settled a lawsuit and is facing another one.
Prior to being hired at USU, Hartwell, who was recently rumored to be one of the top athletic director candidates at Auburn, was Troy's AD from 2012-15. He has also spent time as a senior executive associate AD at the University of Mississippi (2003-12) and at various capacities at Georgia State from 1997-2003.
