John Hartwell

John Hartwell speaks at a press conference where Craig Smith was introduced as the basketball coach at Utah State University on March 27, 2018, in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

The John Hartwell tenure at Utah State University has come to a close.

Hartwell has resigned as USU's athletic director and vice president. The news spread throughout social media via several national outlets Tuesday morning, but first surfaced Monday on usufans.com.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

