Emergency measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in place in Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties through at least the end of April, although gyms and surgical centers are allowed to reopen with some restrictions in place.
The Bear River Health Department on April 10 extended its order mandating the closure of some types of businesses and public gathering places, and placing restrictions on those allowed to remain open, until May 1. The department originally announced the order on March 28, the day after Utah Gov. Gary Herbert issued his "Stay Safe, Stay Home" directive.
In extending the order, BRHD left most of the original requirements in place. Until further notice, restaurants are allowed to operate only drive-through, take-out or delivery services. Public gatherings of 10 or more people are still prohibited with exceptions for essential services, most businesses, or members of a single household. Movie theaters, museums, bars and all other public entertainment venues are to remain closed, and visits to nursing homes and other assisted living facilities are still strongly discouraged.
Team sports and other recreational activities involving close contact remain prohibited. Outdoor recreation areas including sports courts and fields, dog parks, trailheads and trails are open with social distancing requirements in place.
Child care facilities, physical therapy clinics and salons are allowed to continue operating under the same restrictions outlined in the original order, although the health department is now recommending that salon employees wear protective masks.
All retail and service-oriented businesses that remain open are still required to implement social distancing measures (keeping customers at least 6 feet apart) and ensure that employees who have a fever or symptoms of respiratory illness do not come to work.
However, the new order also eases some restrictions. While the original order mandated the closure of all standalone surgical centers, the new order allows them to reopen under guidelines from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The order still states that all non-essential surgeries and procedures should be postponed, and that “all decisions shall incorporate the critical need to preserve Personal Protective Equipment.”
Gyms and fitness centers are also allowed to open their doors, but with several restrictions in place. Gym staffers must screen customers in person or by phone at the door for symptoms of illness, and once inside, patrons must be kept at least 10 feet apart from each other. Team or group activities are prohibited, locker room and shower areas are to remain closed except for restrooms and sinks, all equipment must be disinfected after each use, and the use of touch pads or sign-in sheets cannot be required.
Those at higher risk of COVID-19 infection are urged to stay away from gyms, and anyone who enters is encouraged to wear a face mask.
The revised order also adds specific instructions for self-isolation and quarantine of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.
While violators can still be charged with a misdemeanor, the order has been updated to request that enforcement officers issue warnings rather than citations, especially for first offenses.
“The purpose of this Order is to protect individuals’ health, not to hold them criminally liable,” the order states. “However, repeat or egregious offenders may be cited and charged.”
In a prepared statement, BRHD Director Lloyd Berentzen said the department realizes it can be difficult to follow social distancing guidelines, “but we are optimistic that individual efforts are helping to flatten the curve.”
A copy of the public health order can be found online at brhd.org. Questions should be directed to the Bear River Health Department at (435) 792-6500.