The Bear River Health Department said six cases of E. coli have been confirmed in Cache Valley.
Because of the small number, however, source of the infection has not yet been identified, according to Estee Hunt, public information officer with BRHD.
“We are working on that at this time,” she told The Herald Journal.
BRHD announced the findings in a news release on Monday, and Hunt said on Wednesday not much has changed since then.
“Due to the small number of cases we cannot give specific (information) on the area due to concerns over privacy,” she said, but explained that based on information the health department currently has, “there is no specific concern for the general public.”
BRHD is collaborating closely with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services and the Utah State Laboratory to identify any potential links between reported cases and to determine the possible source of infection.
“Preliminary findings suggest a potential cluster of cases, and BRHD is working diligently to investigate and identify any potential sources to ensure the safety of the community,” the Monday release stated.
Jordan Mathis, health officer at BRHD, said in the release the public should remember to practice good hygiene to help prevent the spread of E. coli infections, "such as thoroughly washing their hands, especially after using the restroom and before handling food.”
Escherichia coli — or E. coli — bacteria normally live in the intestines of healthy people and animals, according to the Mayo Clinic. While most types of E. coli are harmless or cause relatively brief diarrhea, some strains “can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.”
A person may be exposed to E. coli from contaminated water or food — especially raw vegetables and undercooked ground beef.
BRHD says symptoms of E. coli infection can vary but often include abdominal cramps and pain, diarrhea that may be bloody, fever, nausea and vomiting.
“It is important for anyone experiencing these symptoms to contact a medical provider and/or seek medical attention,” according to the BRHD. In addition, residents should take the following precautions:
Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before preparing and consuming food, after using the restroom and after contact with animals.
Cook meat thoroughly to kill harmful bacteria.
Avoid consuming raw milk and undercooked meat.
Thoroughly wash garden-grown fruits and vegetables before consuming.
Stay hydrated and seek medical attention if symptoms of E. coli infection are present.
Individuals who think they may have been exposed to the bacteria or are exhibiting symptoms should contact their health care provider.
For questions or additional information, call BRHD at 435-792-6525.
“We want the public to be aware of what they can do to prevent infection,” Hunt said.
