Following new recommendations from the federal government, the Bear River Health Department is now scheduling appointments online for older residents and other at-risk groups to receive a booster shot of the most widely used vaccine against COVID-19.
According to a press released issued Monday, the health department is putting an appointment system back in place “to accommodate the influx of individuals looking to receive this booster dose” of the Pfizer vaccine. The department is anticipating an increase in demand locally after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration last week recommended booster shots for certain groups that have already received the first two-dose course of the Pfizer vaccine.
The recommendation is based on recent findings suggesting that the protection people receive from the vaccine begins to wane after several months.
Advertisement
Based on the federal recommendations, the booster is being offered to people who completed their first course of vaccinations at least six months ago and fall within one of the following categories:
• aged 65 or older;
• aged 18 or older in long-term care settings;
Story continues below video
• aged 18 or older and have an underlying medical condition that could be complicated by a coronavirus infection;
• aged 18 or older and are “at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.”
The local health department says there are more than 23,000 individuals in the Bear River Health District of Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties who meet the current recommendation criteria.
The booster is currently being offered only to those who received the Pfizer vaccine the first time around. The CDC has not yet released booster recommendations for those who have received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine or for more information about the Pfizer booster shot, the health department is directing people to its website, brhd.org. Individuals seeking a booster are asked to bring their vaccine card with them.
The website also has a list of pharmacies, clinics and other locations throughout the area that offer the Pfizer vaccine.