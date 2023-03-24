Colon tour
If you’ve ever wanted to see what it looks like inside a human colon, you’re in luck.

Next Tuesday, an inflatable colon will be at Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital as part of an interactive tour promoting colon cancer awareness.


