If you’ve ever wanted to see what it looks like inside a human colon, you’re in luck.
Next Tuesday, an inflatable colon will be at Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital as part of an interactive tour promoting colon cancer awareness.
The inflatable colon tour, called “Let’s Get to the Bottom of Colon Cancer,” is visiting 21 hospitals and clinics in Utah and Idaho in 30 days, bringing with it vital awareness about colon cancer and the importance of potentially life-saving screenings during Colon Cancer Awareness Month, according to information from Intermountain Health.
“The tour is an interactive opportunity for the public to see what it looks like inside a human colon — not a view many people get to see,” according to a news release about the event, noting the inflatable colon even has a name.
“As people walk through the 12-foot, 113-pound inflatable colon, named ‘Collin,’ it depicts the different stages of colorectal cancer — educating patients about recommended screenings and raising awareness about how to prevent the emerging disease.”
According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that more than 153,000 Americans will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year, making it the third-most common cancer diagnosed for men and women — and the second leading cause of total cancer-related deaths.
“One of the most important messages of the Intermountain campaign: Colon cancer is one of the most treatable cancers, but the only way to detect it is through screening,” reads the news release. “People with an average risk of colon cancer should start their screenings at age 45.”
The public is invited to tour the inflatable colon and learn more about the risks of colon cancer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Budge Clinic at Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital, 1350 N. 500 East in Logan.
Visitors who walk through the inflatable colon will get an up-close view of the harmful effects diseases can have on the human colon. Physicians and patients will also be available to interview about the importance of colonoscopies and early detection.
