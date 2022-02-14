When the month of February appears on the calendar, most people think of it as the month of red or pink hearts and valentines. To Susan West of Preston, every month is February in a sense.
Susan has a collection of more than 1,500 heart-shaped boxes, many of them given to her by friends and acquaintances. To her they represent a heart-felt connection between her and the people that gift them to her.
It all started 40 years ago on a trip to Yellowstone Park when Susan bought a 3-inch wide wooden heart-shaped box because she liked the shape. Then she bought three other heart-shaped boxes from different places. Not knowing what to do with them, she thought maybe she should start a collection.
"The box I bought in Yellowstone was empty and still is, but I didn't buy it to put anything in it. It is just a souvenir from Yellowstone with the name stamped on the lid," she said.
Last summer, two of her grandchildren helped her organize a computer program to keep track of each box, plus who and where they came from. They printed the information about each box on a strip of paper and placed them in each container.
Now her collection of boxes numbers 1,578, and she is still adding to it. The boxes come from friends and family who travel and bring a heart-shaped box to her.
“When I look at all of these boxes, I think it's a fun collection for me to help remind me of the places that I have been to or the people who gave them to me and places they have been to," Susan said. "The most recent one came from Africa from our daughter and her husband who visited there."
Now retired as a second-grade teacher of 32 years at Pioneer Elementary School in Preston, Susan also received a few boxes as gifts from her students over the years. Other places the boxes have come from are vacationers to Budapest, Shanghai, Thailand, Brazil, Hong Kong, Croatia, Panama and Malaysia, to name a few.
The boxes are made in all types of material including wood, metal, glass, ceramic, wicker, fabric, seashells, jewels and chocolate. Some have three-dimensional representations of flowers, earrings, teddy bears and angels sitting on top of the lid. Some have reversible tops and some are very small, charm-sized hearts. They come in all different colors.
The most unusual one that I have comes from Morocco that is made with ammonite, claimed to be a fossil 370 million years old," she said.
Susan’s husband, Ralph, has helped her in planning how to display the boxes. Most of the collection of boxes is displayed in five, floor-to-ceiling 7-foot-tall shelves, which together form a huge wall bookcase in the living room. A track lighting strip attached to the ceiling shines towards the bookcase. Other boxes are under a glass top on a large coffee table.
With that many boxes in her collection, there are some duplicates that she keeps in a several separate shoeboxes.
"If there are heart-box traders who would like to trade with me for heart-shaped boxes with lids, I would be glad to talk with them," Susan said.
Those interested should contact Thaya Gilmore, the author of this article, at 801-623-1759 and she will connect you with Susan.