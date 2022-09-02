Cache Valley will likely be making history over the Labor Day holiday weekend but probably not the kind of history most people want to happen.
Temperatures for all three days are forecast to reach 99 degrees, setting records for this time of year by several degrees.
The heat wave is arriving complements of what the National Weather Service described as a “stubborn area of high pressure” across the West that will actually spare Cache Valley the worst of its wrath.
According to Jon Meyer with the Utah Climate Center at Utah State University, Salt Lake City is expected to see at least five straight triple-digit days with a peak of 104 degrees on Saturday and again Monday, St. George is expected to reach 108 degrees on Monday, and Death Valley is living up to its name with a “jaw-dropping” 125 degrees forecast for Monday.
In its weekend weather synopsis, the National Weather Service noted portions of Montana will experience temperatures of 20 and 30 degrees above average on Saturday.
Meyer said the heat wave in Cache Valley will be more in line with what the area usually sees in July, but shockingly it could turn out to be 10 degrees hotter than what Cache Valley experienced this July 4.
The historic high temperature for Sept. 3 in Cache Valley is 91 degrees.
“So with a forecast high of 99 on Saturday, I don’t see how we don’t roast the record books by early afternoon,” Meyer said, adding, “I would anticipate us breaking four straight days of high temperature records through at least Tuesday.”
The heat wave is expected to persist through mid-week, with temperatures into the mid-80s by Friday.