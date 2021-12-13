Last Thursday, forty people packed into a Logan City Hall conference room for the Sweet 16 celebration of Helicon West.
The event was filled with remembrances of performances past and loving support for co-founder and former program coordinator Star Coulbrooke, with speakers crediting both for inspiring longtime and budding writing careers alike.
For any other open mic, it could be a fitting farewell — but Helicon West is a hardy survivor, and this anniversary is no end.
Over 16 years, the literary reading series made it through a handful of venue changes, founders leaving, breaking from Utah State University, budget constraints, and most recently a complete stoppage due to COVID — managing to find a future in new leadership, new sponsors, and new performances.
Faced with a loss of funding amid the pandemic, Helicon West did nearly meet its end, but was rescued in part by Utah-based nonprofit publisher Sugar House Review, which took the program under its umbrella and raised funds for its continuation. Coulbrooke, who had been with the series since the beginning, also recently handed the job of program coordinator to Britt Allen, writer and longtime friend of Helicon West, who is now approaching one year in the position.
The celebration and fundraiser on Thursday had the gamut of what Helicon offers on display, from established regulars and returning “celebrities,” as Coulbrooke put it, to performers reading their work in public for the very first time.
Coulbrooke and her partner of 30 years, Mitch Butterfield, kicked off the night with a playful spoken word poem set to music.
Before the open mic proper got started, attendees — in person and over Zoom — spoke about the importance the program had to them as well as the community. Many credited Helicon West for giving them their first opportunity to publicly perform their works, sparking their literary interest in the first place, or even simply providing an artistic community.
Local author Chadd VanZanten said his writing career “all started” at the program, remarking on the “alchemy” that occurs when reading your work in public.
“When you come and you read something that you wrote in the privacy of your own basement, and you've read to yourself 50 times, you've read to people you know,” VanZanten said, “you come and you read to from seven to 70 people, who don't give a s--- about you, they don't care what you're doing, they don't care what you do in your basement — you start getting this pile of feedback. You get a laugh; was it a sincere laugh, was it a courtesy laugh? You get silence. Is it riveted silence or is it bored silence? … You begin to hear and process your own writing the way they hear it and process it. And that helps you jump levels ahead.”
Started in 2005, Helicon West was born out of what founders Coulbrooke and USU professor Michael Sowder recognized as a demand for open-mic performance in the valley.
“We realized we don't have something like that here, but every time we do have something here, the room just is packed with these people,” Coulbrooke said. “I mean we have a literary valley, and people who were just wanting this; and the students were wanting it — we knew they wanted to present their work.”
Coulbrooke said the ideal was to have a downtown space in a cafe setting, a local artistic community outside the immediate university sphere.
Allen said the broader focus of Helicon West was a major part of what then attracted audiences and writers like herself.
“The key is that it's community-based,” Allen said. “The university now has things like PoBev, which is another quasi-open mic event the university does for students, and it's very student dense, it's kind of a different demographic.”
Allen said that going to her first Helicon West, “there were community members of every age and every field of work. We had, just people, you know? I think just because we're a small town doesn't mean we're devoid of talent. … Helicon West kind of carved out this safe, outspoken niche, when other niches were very, very labeled.”
In the early years, Helicon West moved from place to place — Citrus and Sage to True Aggie Cafe and back to Citrus and Sage — never finding a permanent home. That finally changed in 2012, when Coulbrooke approached the Logan Library about hosting the program.
There Helicon stayed, and thrived, until COVID hit. In an instant, public performances — and the funding for them — were gone.
“When everything crashed, it was a horrible devastation in my life,” Coulbrooke said. “I lost all of my outreach programs, because there was no budget to put things on in that time.”
The first relief came with Sugar House Review, which partnered with the program and ran a fundraiser to get it back online.
“Sugar House Review saved us,” Allen said. Helicon West also gained community support from other organizations, including the Bear River Heritage Area, USU Inclusion Center, and Logan Library.
But still, following the devastation, Coulbrooke said her “heart had gone out of” running Helicon.
“There was too much grief, I couldn't deal with it. And yet I knew that it was something that was extremely valuable to people,” she said. “Seeing something that so many people had worked so hard for now being gone, and yet not knowing how to go forward with it.”
Helicon West needed a new coordinator, and Coulbrooke said Allen was the first person on her list.
“I was just floored when she asked me if I would take on the program coordinator role,” Allen said, and affirmed her passion for the series. “Helicon West is an entity, but it's my people, my people are there. And I want the door to be open for the people who are still coming in. The writers who are still learning and coming into their voices — I want them to have a microphone to land behind.”
Taking over in December 2020, Allen’s immediate task was to bring back Helicon West virtually, running meetings over Zoom and downsizing to just one a month.
“We wanted to let the community know we were back, and see how many of them had the emotional space for us, too,” she said. “Through the summer we mindfully selected open-air locations: We were at the amphitheater, we were in the gymnasium of the Whittier Center — just very spacious venues.”
In addition to the inherent challenges of trying to bring back an in-person event during a fluctuating pandemic, venue concerns were further complicated by the Logan Library’s impending closure. With its home of eight years gone, Helicon is still searching for a long-term location.
For now, this event was the last for Helicon before it temporarily settles in at the Thatcher-Young mansion in Logan. The new location, which Helicon West will run out of through spring, was found in large part due to Bear River Heritage Area folklorist Camille Sleight, who scouted locations.
“It's a beautiful downtown space,” Allen said. “In the spirit of the beats, we were going after the beat feel; it's not an institutional location. It's got flavor and a spirit of its own.”
Allen said Helicon West has averaged around 20 attendees post-reopening. The birthday celebration, which topped out at around 40, was their largest crowd since they first closed. The goal is to return to pre-pandemic numbers, between 40 and 80 attendees.
“It's thrived this long because we have so many people. It's exponential now. … Open mic after open mic, the grandchildren of Helicon,” Coulbrooke said. “It just has momentum that even COVID couldn't completely knock back.”
At the center of Thursday's celebration was former Logan poet laureate Coulbrooke, who was universally praised by speakers for the program’s 16-year run.
“I know you're the co-founder, but you're the one who stuck around and kept reading and came back and adopted us all in and encouraged us, even if we didn't necessarily deserve it,” VanZanten said.
Southern Utah Independent editor Darren Edwards said Helicon’s influence on Utah has been immense.
“I'm amazed more and more by the reach that Helicon has had, and also the longevity that it has had, which is entirely thanks to Star Coulbrooke,” Edwards said. “I just cannot say enough about the institution that is Helicon West and the people behind it, and I'm so grateful to have been a part of it.”
Despite stepping back from the coordinating position, Coulbrooke is still involved in the program, helping consult as "coordinator emerita" at Helicon. She's only missed one Helicon West in 16 years.
“All these people started saying all these things about how life-changing it was. I mean I'd heard and read a lot of testimonials before and thought, 'Oh that is so cool, I'm so happy that that happened for those people,'” she said. “But that night just made such a deep and lasting impact in my state of being. I can't even — I just can't even grasp it still, how amazed I am that something that I just did, could do so much.”
Allen said she calls Coulbrooke the “Patron Saint of Helicon West.”
“Star's been my mentor the whole time,” she said. “I email her three times a week — 'What about this, how do we do this?'”
Allen, who works a full-time job and teaches two courses at USU, said while it can be difficult to manage everything alongside her unpaid nonprofit work, the community makes it worth it.
“It is a labor of love. It's not a paid position. It is work that you do because you believe in it. It's something I do because I want to,” she said. “When you get there and you're at the event, oh my God it feels so good. It's like, yes, this is it. This is why I do this. I do it for them.”