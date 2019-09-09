The news media landscape is changing. The way in which readers are consuming content is evolving, and those changes are being seen here in Logan.
At The Herald Journal, we are adapting to meet the needs and preferences of our local news consumers and advertisers.
More and more of our readers are accessing our news content online. Last month, the Herald Journal’s website had 264,793 users, up 43.5% from a year ago. We have also seen growth in our digital-only subscriptions in the last year, up more than 20% from this time last year. At the same time, we have seen a decrease in demand for our print edition.
Beginning the week of Oct. 6, The Herald Journal will offer printed editions of the newspaper on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The print newspaper will include the latest news and updates from the previous news cycles, and the coupons, puzzles, comics and obituaries you are accustomed to.
Our reporters will continue to publish daily news articles online. All subscriptions to The Herald Journal will include full access to the latest breaking news through our website, app and the e-edition of the paper through hjnews.com.
Also beginning that same week of Oct. 6, we will begin delivering the printed newspaper via the U.S. Postal Service. Many of our readers have experienced delivery challenges resulting from high turnover in our carrier force, due in part to the low unemployment rate in the valley. Moving our delivery to mail will ensure timely and accurate delivery to all our subscribers. Rain or shine, your paper will be in your mailbox every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Delivery days that conflict with recognized holidays will be adjusted.
With the reduction in print delivery, even though subscribers will continue to have access to content online seven days a week, print subscribers will see a reduction in their subscription rate. This decrease will go into effect on Oct. 7, extending current subscribers' expiration dates. Renewal notices will reflect the new adjusted rate.
To our subscribers, we want to thank you for your continued trust and support. Our goal is to provide news coverage that matters to you and to Cache Valley for many years to come. These changes will help us to do just that.
— Ben Kenfield
Cache Valley Publishing
General Manager
435 383-2148