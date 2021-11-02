Here are Tuesday night's municipal election results for Cache County Nov 2, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today State eyes northern Utah valley to store Bear River water UPDATE: 29-year-old killed in Logan Canyon crash identified City of Logan to host popular Witches Dance at Halloween festival Two colleges in Utah continue to lose students; USU seeing decline steady out Accidents damage home, cattle