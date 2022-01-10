Editor's note: The following write-ups were submitted by local students involved in community projects. Local residents wanting recognition for similar volunteer efforts should send articles and photos to hjhappen@hjnews.com
LHS STUDENTS EXCEED FOOD-DRIVE GOAL
On Dec. 12, 2021, students from Logan High School were able to paint members of their administration after exceeding their goal of over collecting 6,000 non-perishable goods; as a whole, they gained over 7,624 items.
Over a two-week period from Nov. 10 to the 19, students collected items from their own households, neighborhoods, and local grocery stores in order to meet this goal. As a result, their school-wide incentive was for top donors to “Paint the Admin,” where they were able to dump paint on the school administration in front of Logan High. Furthermore, top classes with the most items were awarded a pizza party. These included Juan Caballero’s A3 AP human geography class with 596 items, Melissa Nielsen’s A1 AP Stats class with 1264 items, and Sonia Cardeña’s B2 AP Spanish class with 1652 non-perishable goods.
The nonperishable goods were donated to the Logan High Food Pantry as well as the CacheCommunity Food Bank. By being able to exceed the 6,000 non-perishable item goal, it showed how Logan High was able to come together as a community and help make sure that no family went hungry this past Thanksgiving.
— By Cami Yuan
USU FRATERNITY RAISES $4,758 FOR CAUSE
In the spirit of their Fall 2021 philanthropy mission “Give Back, Give Thanks,” USU’s Pi Kappa Alpha chapter raised $4,758 for its national philanthropy, Primary Children’s Hospital.
The members hosted a pancake breakfast, prepared a bake sale, and partnered with the local Chili’s Bar and Grill. Local USU students even had the chance to toss whipped cream pies at members’ faces to support the families of Primary Children’s.
The philanthropy week ended with the annual dance marathon Aggiethon. Out of the seventeen community and student organizations, Pi Kappa Alpha raised the most money for the fourth consecutive year. The chapter felt honored to support Primary Children’s Hospital and is thrilled to do it again next year.