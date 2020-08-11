It’s ready, set, hike for Utah and Cache Valley high school football this Friday night with a number of coronavirus safety measures in place for players, coaches and fans.
Will the measures prove effective enough to avoid major virus outbreaks and keep the season going?
“To be honest with you, we’re just going day by day,” said Logan High School Athletic Director Jesse Parker. “Things change by the minute, and so the best thing we can do is just continue to try the best we can with the information we’re given and try to give these kids a positive athletic experience for as long as we can, whether that’s a week or a month or a full season.”
Crowd sizes and spacing have not been modified for any local games, but all high schools in Cache Valley will require masks be worn where six feet of social distance can’t be maintained. Ticketing will be done online through each school’s website to limit lines and close interaction at ticket booths. Both students and adults will be required to obtain tickets in advance, and seating will be assigned by section.
On the field, high school football games in the state will be played under a set of guidelines adopted by the Utah High School Athletics Association. Among other things, the guidelines call for:
• Temperature checks for all participants before arriving at a venue.
• Sanitization of footballs after each change of possession.
• Six feet of social distancing on sidelines, with it "highly recommended" that players and coaches wear masks while not in the game.
• Extended team areas along sidelines to accommodate social distancing.
• A “wave of sportsmanship” instead of handshakes after each game is concluded.
• A 50-player limit for each team.
• Travel in multiple buses to allow for appropriate social distancing.
If play in another high school sport this month is any indication, the sideline-distancing recommendation could be in jeopardy. At a valley girls soccer game covered by The Herald Journal, no players on the sidelines wore masks and no social-distancing was in evidence.
The stands at Cache Valley’s high school stadiums seat between 2,000 and 3,000 fans, which will keep the events well under the 6,000-person limit on gatherings in Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s yellow-level coronavirus alert, currently in effect for Cache County. Home games are scheduled Friday night at Logan High, Sky View and Mountain Crest.
“We’re excited to be able to play and hope it goes well and we can make it through the fall,” Mountain Crest Athletic Director Kevin Andersen said.
At the college level, Monday brought a bombshell announcement that the Mountain West Conference would be canceling all fall sports, but so far no high schools in Utah have decided to opt out of the football season or any other fall sport.
“Looks like we're all going until someone opts us out,” Logan High’s Parker said.