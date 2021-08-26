A man who allegedly kidnapped a woman in Ogden and forced her into a vehicle before leading police on a high-speed chase on northbound I-15 through Box Elder County was apprehended in southern Idaho on Wednesday thanks to a collaborative effort between several area law enforcement agencies.
According to a press release from the Ogden Police Department, officers responding to a domestic violence call at a business in west Ogden Wednesday afternoon talked to witnesses who reported seeing the kidnapping.
Officers saw the suspect vehicle leaving the scene and attempted to stop it, but the driver kept going through Ogden, eventually getting onto the freeway and heading north, “where the suspect was ultimately taken into custody without incident in southern Idaho,” the press release stated.
It went on to state that the Utah Highway Patrol, Tremonton Police, Brigham City Police, Box Elder County Sheriff, Northern Utah Criminal Apprehension Team, Area Tactical Analysis Center, Idaho Highway Patrol and FBI “assisted in the apprehension of the suspect and safe and successful recovery of the domestic violence victim.”
Communications broadcast over the police scanner indicated that the suspect was driving at speeds up to 110 miles per hour along the freeway. The press release did not state the suspect’s name, or the specific location in Idaho where the chase ended.
Wednesday’s press release concluded with a plea for victims of domestic violence to seek help by contacting local law enforcement, or by getting in touch with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition (www.udvc.org).