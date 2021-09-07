It’s going to be smoky and hot across much of Utah through Friday. High temperature records could be broken.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the southwestern corner of the state — including St. George and Zion National Park — from noon Tuesday until 9 p.m. Wednesday, with highs of 107-108 — 12-13 degrees above normal for this time of the year. The heat will “significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”
Southwestern Utah is not the only part of the state that’s expected to see temperatures significantly above normal this week. On Tuesday, the forecast highs are 10-13 degrees above normal in Salt Lake City, Ogden, Wendover, Randolph, Duchesne, Vernal, Nephi, Manti, Price, Cedar City, Milford, Bryce Canyon, Monticello, Kanab, and Big Water, and 5-9 degrees above normal in other areas.
In Salt Lake City, the forecast high is 91 on Tuesday, 94 on Wednesday, and 97 on Thursday, before dropping back to 90 on Friday.
And the air quality isn’t going to be good. Smoke from West Coast wildfires will continue to drift over the state. According to the Utah Division of Environmental Quality, it will be orange/unhealthy for sensitive people on Tuesday and Wednesday in Salt Lake, Davis, Duchesne, Uintah and Utah counties.
The DEQ forecasts yellow/moderate air quality both days in Cache, Carbon, Iron, Tooele, Washington and Weber/Box Elder counties.
There’s a chance of showers Friday night and Saturday in northern Utah, when temperatures are expected to be in the 80s.
There will be a little bit of a cool-down in southern Utah, but only a little bit. It’ll be 107 on Thursday and 103 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service, and in the low triple digits through Monday.
There is no precipitation in the forecast for southern Utah.
